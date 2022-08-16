 Skip to content
(BBC)   A four-alarm fire in downtown Crimea clears way for a glorious new tractor factory   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia says Crimea blast was an act of sabotage

Beastie Boys - Sabotage
Youtube z5rRZdiu1UE
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here.

When I submitted this link, Russia was still claiming that this was just "a fire", nothing to see here, move along..  looks like they've changed their minds.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like Ukraine can just pick its targets and make it happen. The locals must have had enough of the Russians.
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning the fields and watching the rats (or Orcs) run?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really get the point of lying.  Ukrainians did it means they can strike anywhere... Sabotage means your war is unpopular enough your own people are striking for them.

They're both bad.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, if you just gave Crimea back this wouldn't happen. Maybe people don't like having you there.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone post the sweating guy with two buttons labeled "Ukrainian Skill" and "Russian incompetence"
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8) why did the evil Ukrainians attack a harmless children's toy factory?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Downtown Crimea is nice, but it's got nothing on Downtown California.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

3.) Ukraine has enough saboteurs deep in Soviet territory that they can't admit it to their people, for fear of looking weak.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminies.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. Special Operations Command taking notes on Russian vulnerability in regards to base security while giggling maniacally.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Their secondary targets were an accordion factory and a mime school.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Beorcs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't want your shiat blown up? Maybe don't start a war.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Their invisible walls never stood a chance.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny - Diabolical Sabotage
Youtube gMJIRTCK--I
 
FatherDale
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The immersion breaking scum of first person shooting games!
 
