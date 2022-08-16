 Skip to content
(The Dodo)   Goose was known as the loudest dog at the Adopt An Angel shelter, but that all changed when he was reunited with his dad. Please welcome Goose and his family to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (thedodo.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just a reminder that I'll be gone a good chunk of the day with back-to-back medical appointments followed by a trip to the pharmacy, I won't be back until early afternoon, so try to behave yourselves and don't let DLC lead you too far astray.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Edie and I together in the home office. Her day is a little easier.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie and I together in the home office. Her day is a little easier.
[Fark user image 425x318]
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
People that rescue animals and then for reasons give them back to the rescue are horrible people.
If you can't love and care for a pet, find someone who can. That is your duty.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
The newest addition to our family, Teddy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

solokumba: People that rescue animals and then for reasons give them back to the rescue are horrible people.
If you can't love and care for a pet, find someone who can. That is your duty.


Not always. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond the person's control. My senior cat, Salem was surrendered to Greenhill Humane Society because his ownerbroke her hip and had to go into an assisted living center. She was very unhappy that she couldn't take Salem with her, but pets were not allowed. Sometimes pets are surrendered because they need medical care that's beyond the financial means of the family and they don't want their pet to suffer unnecessarily.

However, in the case of Goose, it was the dad's partner who brought Goose back to the shelter without the dad's knowledge, and I think that's horrible.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I posted this in Caturday but too late for any responses but the Boyz are not happy with us.  Mrs S got a have-a-heart style trap and caught Snax!  He's not going to be a snack!!!  He's outside with all the other little mice now!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, that is a cowboy hat on Tootsie....actually it is a Christmas ornament.   I have a nice collection of 'hats'
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie from 2/16/2015, when he was till in Canada and my sister was still 'ok' (not that ok but 'ok).  This was her photo.    He was too skinny.  I've not fattened him up but he does not miss meals or treats, he is lean and has muscles.   I'm a very good human about that stuff.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LET THE GAAAAMES BEGIN!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
♪ Just take dem ol' records off the shelf!... ♫
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Bathia's not here, PARTY 'TILL UR TARDY!...
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Mister Cooool makes an appearance...
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Folks are lining up outside waiting to get in...
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Uh oh, it looks like some doggies are having a little bit too much...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Meahwhile, some dogs are starting to belly up to the bar...
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Of course, we who are moar discerning prefer our mutt-inis shaken and not stirred...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
...and romance is in the air...
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
OH CRAP, SOMEBODY CALLED THE COPS!...
c.tenor.comView Full Size

...Bathia is gonna be pissed!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Looks like we partied so hard, we really brought the house down...
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Of course, we who are moar discerning prefer our mutt-inis shaken and not stirred...
[c.tenor.com image 220x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


sadly a true classic mutt-tini stirred. So we need to go with a dirty mutt-tini to be more correct in shaking it :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size

Any Caturdayers here got bail money?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 550x550]


Welcome, have yourself a beer...
image.chewy.comView Full Size


mydogtoystatic.comView Full Size


We also have soda in case ur on a diet...
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

solokumba: People that rescue animals and then for reasons give them back to the rescue are horrible people.
If you can't love and care for a pet, find someone who can. That is your duty.


But that's what they're doing by bringing them back to the shelter? I know it sucks for the animal, and I understand the anger, but considering how often we read stories about people abandoning animals, it could be worse.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Spectrum: The newest addition to our family, Teddy.
[Fark user image 425x454]


Welcome to the pack, Teddy!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Snuffybud: I posted this in Caturday but too late for any responses but the Boyz are not happy with us.  Mrs S got a have-a-heart style trap and caught Snax!  He's not going to be a snack!!!  He's outside with all the other little mice now!


Good for Mrs. S, sorry, boyz, hit Dad up for a treat, I hear he's really a softie!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Yes, that is a cowboy hat on Tootsie....actually it is a Christmas ornament.   I have a nice collection of 'hats'


He kind of looks like a doggy Sam Elliot!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia's not here, PARTY 'TILL UR TARDY!...
[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Jou bring 2 bottles?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 640x1136]


BACON!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


Lol! Had an Akita for a while that would knochk my beer over so she could lick it up off the floor! Bad dog! MY Bud!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 280x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Begs to differ!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [im2.ezgif.com image 220x278] [View Full Size image _x_]
Any Caturdayers here got bail money?


Naw, you'll get OR'ed! Meet you out front with a Bloody Mary! (Shaken, not stirred!)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x850]


Glad that rascal's wrapped!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

skybird659: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x850]

Glad that rascal's wrapped!


snicker!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Snuffybud: I posted this in Caturday but too late for any responses but the Boyz are not happy with us.  Mrs S got a have-a-heart style trap and caught Snax!  He's not going to be a snack!!!  He's outside with all the other little mice now!


Meanie Momz!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: I posted this in Caturday but too late for any responses but the Boyz are not happy with us.  Mrs S got a have-a-heart style trap and caught Snax!  He's not going to be a snack!!!  He's outside with all the other little mice now!

Meanie Momz!


whoops hide the evidence hide the bottles Bathia is back :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Back home and didn't even have to go to the pharmacy since my PCP diecdied to try me on Prolia, which is given by injection every 6 months. I was given a 3rd Covid booster today so I have wait a week before getting the Prolia.  And I have to get a blood draw 2 weeks after the Prolia to have calcium levels checked.


On the positive front, I'm damned close to no longer being pre-diabetes.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Back home and didn't even have to go to the pharmacy since my PCP diecdied to try me on Prolia, which is given by injection every 6 months. I was given a 3rd Covid booster today so I have wait a week before getting the Prolia.  And I have to get a blood draw 2 weeks after the Prolia to have calcium levels checked.


On the positive front, I'm damned close to no longer being pre-diabetes.


WOOT!!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Back home and didn't even have to go to the pharmacy since my PCP diecdied to try me on Prolia, which is given by injection every 6 months. I was given a 3rd Covid booster today so I have wait a week before getting the Prolia.  And I have to get a blood draw 2 weeks after the Prolia to have calcium levels checked.


On the positive front, I'm damned close to no longer being pre-diabetes.


Hooray!

On a side note - never mind all this wreckage and spilled, uhh, beverages. We, uhh, slipped.
 
