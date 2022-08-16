 Skip to content
(Good Morning America)   Woman, 99, has more great-grandchildren than earthly years behind her   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll pay for every one of those great grand children to go to college if she can name all of them.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OK Doomer.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'll pay for every one of those great grand children to go to college if she can name all of them.


Careful. That's an old-people superpower. She can probably do it and give you an entire family history of each one.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's got 99 problems but a kid ain't one.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's sort of the goal. You can complain, but it's the root of why we do things,
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bet her uterus fell out years ago.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Eleven times this woman had sex and essentially spawned 167 people.
 
