(CBS News)   The sheriff of Facebook?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Definitely Zuckerberg. Technically elected to the position, will never leave, likely corrupt as fark, callous disregard for human life, does nearly nothing (but what they do typically makes things worse), narcissistic, and delusions of grandeur, etc....
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB but I think most of us would give this sheriff a pass if the dog torturing and killing woman fell up and down the jail steps a few times. A day.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"He showed a brief portion of the video but said it was too graphic to show in its entirety. After drowning the dog, she slammed it down on the concrete patio, then put its body in a chair inside the home for several days, at one point holding it up during a social media post, Ivey said.
"This woman, if I hear as much that she has a pet rock, I will lose my crap," he said."

As deserving as this woman is of receiving heavy backlash for what she did, I'm curious how strong this Sheriff's response would be of seeing video of his officers committing battery on a citizen.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First the dog got verbal abuse from police, then someone killed it.  Poor doggo.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Register animal abusers.
Yes, *exactly* like sex offenders.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
an animal cruelty investigator

I could never so that. That job would break me completely on the first day.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here's hoping she suffers a fatal swirly in her cell's toilet.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder how that will affect her trial.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: an animal cruelty investigator

I could never so that. That job would break me completely on the first day.


My cousin was a police detective handling domestic & child abuse investigations. She's stronger than I could ever be. I just couldn't handle that day in & out. Her dad, a long-retired higher-up cop, said he'd rather handle bloody car wrecks or murders every day than work that job. The things you can't unsee or unread.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They walked her outside so they can walk inside to be booked again? I think the cops are none too bright either.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, it's a living
 
thamike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn autocorrect.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Register animal abusers.
Yes, *exactly* like sex offenders.


It might happen before too long. Adoption agencies sometimes inspect the potential homes and even run background checks. I've heard of people not allowed pets because their homes were too small and with too little yard space.

(I was laughing at a tiny neighbor dog yesterday, learning he not only plays in my yard--squeezing through the slats of his picket fence--and that of the neighbor on the other side, but in three others. He routinely comes over and barks at me sitting on my own porch or out in my own yard. Apparently thinks the entire neighborhood--most of us with double lots--is his.)
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To me, animal abuse is right there with child abuse. Going after those that can't defend themselves. They should have dragged her back in to the jail. Would have been more fitting. Hitting her head on every concrete step along the way. Deserves nothing less.
 
