(ABC News)   A plane plunges into a lake at the Arizona-Utah border. Where do they bury the survivors?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Saturday, pilot of the single-engine plane, small plane, engine problem, Federal Aviation Administration, Sunday, Lake Powell National Park, Saturday afternoon  
13 Comments     (+0 »)
Toxophil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The nearest bar.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They should wait until the lake dries out, and then they can all walk home.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In Utah. But they murder them and then baptize them as FLDS post-mortem.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Utah's already grabbed them and Mormonized them.
 
Dog Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Grant's Tomb, obviously.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The doctor was their mother.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jtown: Utah's already grabbed them and Mormonized them.


But Arizona will accept their Republican votes in the next election anyway.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Take their bodies to Arizona, cause the Mormons took their souls.
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With the rest of what's left of the bottom of Wahweap Bay: Alcohol and a dinghy
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Page is >7,500 people, for that part of the country it's a metropolis. Kanab is the next closest city of any size and they're <4,800. You've got to travel more than 2 hours to get to a bigger city (Flagstaff or St. George).
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's see from the article: killing two people and injuring five. Cessna 207 fully loaded with 7 people at 4,110 ft (ASL) on a Summer afternoon around Page, AZ with a high temperature of 88 degrees (F). Max Payload: 1078 Lbs, maybe 1600 on a good day......
.
Looks like the pilot can't math for shiate with density altitude.
.
Let's blame Math, yeah.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lake Powell National Park?  When did that become a thing?
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Lake Powell National Park?  When did that become a thing?


It didn't, it's in Glenn Canyon national recreation area and Canyonlands national park.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

