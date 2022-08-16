 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABL13 Houston)   Headline: "Former Houston-area basketball standout remembered as 24-year-old shot outside bowling alley." Wouldn't it be nicer to remember him as a basketball standout instead?   (abc13.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad, Houston, Family, Basketball, sports team, Kevin Shead, major contributor, Houston area, Harris County, Texas  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ecl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you fight outside a bowling alley you got it coming.  If they jump you, you're boned, they are the kind of complete skeezebags that look for fights at bowling alleys.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nicer if he was still a basketball standout and not a memory.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is just ... sad.  24 yo killed while visiting home. Whole article is about how he could dribble a basketball as a toddler and how good he was in HS.  Fark that.

This was a young man with a whole life ahead of him, basketball, jobs, family, all of it.

Damn.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At this rate Fark needs a shooting tag and/or tab. Or Texas.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Greg was a very caring person," Kevin Shead, Greg's uncle, said. "He would take the shirt off his back. "

Big deal, I do that at least once a day.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.