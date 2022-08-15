 Skip to content
Hey-ho, Fark Gardeners - it's another cool day over here in Alaska, and the taters are drowning... But tell us all how wonderfully your garden is doing in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday August 16, 2022
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Time to start checking out the dahlias

/ brb
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It might be different were you are with distance/prices availability.

But here...the family garden I'd tend didn't have potatoes or carrots. I wanted to use a post hole digger to make a
potato well..and fill it with compost etc.
Dad said "Don't bother, growing potatoes are far too much work and available cheap year 'round' and keep months. Just get them by the bag from the store'.
More peppers (bell and hot), tomatoes, zucchini, 'spring onions/new onions' then we knew what do with tho.

Storage tip: We get a big bag and use Tupperware box with it's lid askew to make a little 'root cellar' for the potatoes to rest on wadded up news paper. Check'em every month or so and turn them.
And don't store them with Onions. They don't like onion gas.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I got my first sunflower finally.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And my fall crop of beets sprouted today! No picture because they just don't look like much.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

budawold: Time to start checking out the dahlias

/ brb


Mine are blooming.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

fly_gal: budawold: Time to start checking out the dahlias

/ brb

Mine are blooming.


pretty

*sigh*
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I've gotta go to my brother's farm next town over to see them and the coleus, tho
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This drought is kicking my ass, but I'm keeping everything alive. The tomatoes have been finicky in the humidity, but the jalapeño plant has gone bonkers and I've discovered a variety of okra (silver queen) that my partner will eat.

I made green pepper flakes with the first surplus of jalapeños. Pepper sauce comes next. I'll probably be offering baskets of jalapeños to passing cars by the end of the month.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Soon my little strawberry friends
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Ive only picked about 10% of the tomatoes as a guess, maybe less. Rest are still green.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Will someone please tell me how the fark to grow zucchini and cucumbers.

These plants that are dark green and unstoppable for everyone else in the universe just barely get started playing n my yard and then wilt and die.

I've tried full sun, partial shade, I've overwatered, I've underwatered, I've fertilized with chicken shiat pellets. I've even built fun trellises for them to climb on. I've planted them with the right companions.

Anyone got any helpful advice?
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
FFS, I guess I'd better get used to feeling this way for when the Jr Geologists are teenagers in a few years.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My mini sunflowers are about to bloom! They've gotten nice and tall. I'll have to post a pic tomorrow.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Will someone please tell me how the fark to grow zucchini and cucumbers.

These plants that are dark green and unstoppable for everyone else in the universe just barely get started playing n my yard and then wilt and die.

I've tried full sun, partial shade, I've overwatered, I've underwatered, I've fertilized with chicken shiat pellets. I've even built fun trellises for them to climb on. I've planted them with the right companions.

Anyone got any helpful advice?


You might have fusarium fungus in your soil. It's tough to get rid of it. Maybe try planting them in another location.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Took out some old peas and planted some fall spinach this weekend.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have made bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers in my air fryer lately...

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The passionflowers are starting to grow a little faster. Only 2 fruits so far. It did so well last year...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My peppers are a bit late this year but they're starting to come in.

Aurora peppers that are people, then yellow, then red.  They're delicious and fun for cooking colorful foods.  We planted enough to make a white wine pepper jelly in a couple weeks, if nothing goes wrong.

Rooster spur peppers for drying and using the rest of the year.

And boring things like okra and watermelon and strawberries.

I wasn't planning to do anything this year because I was in pretty bad shape in the spring, but Mrs Crazy got me to get the kids out digging and I'm glad she did.
 
