 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Department of Justice)   Oh sure, the FBI suddenly "finds" all those missing children, probably in Hillary's dungeon in the pizza joint   (justice.gov) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Human trafficking, minor victims of child sex, Federal Bureau of Investigation, insidious crimes of human trafficking, local partners, missing children, victims of sex, Justice Department  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 1:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Annual round up.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somehow, the timing of this and the FBI raid on Mar a Lago will mean that Trump saved these children and Garland is claiming credit to Q crazies.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yeah! Not us, fark yah!
Let's celebrate!!!"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The reptoids must have finally figured out synthetic adrenochrome.
 
gaspode
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How are ICE supposed to make money now??
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby's been hanging out with MAGAs lately.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gaspode: How are ICE supposed to make money now??


I mean yeah, aren't we doing phrasing anymore?

"FBI Announces Results of Nationwide Sex Trafficking Operation"
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.