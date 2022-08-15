 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   IRS: Teachers can deduct $300 of their own money for classroom supplies. SUBMITTER: the US spends $15,000 per pupil, so why are teachers spending their own money?   (al.com) divider line
25
    More: Murica, Internal Revenue Service, Taxation in the United States, Eligible educators, Education, Teacher, face masks, out-of-pocket classroom expenses, hand soap  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Aug 2022 at 12:41 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Most teachers cannot itemize any more because we don't make enough money.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

theteacher: Most teachers cannot itemize any more because we don't make enough money.


This. Although, IIRC, that $300 comes off the top whether or not you itemize. It used to be $250. (My wife is a teacher).

And subby, you obviously don't know any teachers if you need to ask that question. My wife is out way more than the $300 they now allow per year.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah it's pretty insulting to tell people to buy their own supplies "but don't worry, we'll lower your tax bill by several quarters!"
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Demetrius: theteacher: Most teachers cannot itemize any more because we don't make enough money.

This. Although, IIRC, that $300 comes off the top whether or not you itemize. It used to be $250. (My wife is a teacher).

And subby, you obviously don't know any teachers if you need to ask that question. My wife is out way more than the $300 they now allow per year.


So I checked. It's an 'adjustment' and not a deduction. Your income is reduced by that amount. So if you're in the 20% tax bracket (as an example), then your taxes are reduced by $60, up from $50 previously.  I'm sure teachers now feel much more appreciated.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's probably $15k per student, on average, subby.  In some places it's a lot less, because states get to decide how to spend the money, so some goes to things not necessarily related to education.  It's a f*cked up system.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Them football stadiums ain't gonna pay for themselves. All $15k is needed over multiple years if we're ever going to make Jimbob Memorial Indoor Practice Stadium 3 a reality.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think that $15k is a tricky number.
Doesn't that include salaries for teachers, assistant teachers, lunch ladies, janitorial staff and so on?
Doesn't it also include buildings and etc?

When you boil it all down, we don't actually spend much at all on students themselves
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

freddyV: I think that $15k is a tricky number.
Doesn't that include salaries for teachers, assistant teachers, lunch ladies, janitorial staff and so on?
Doesn't it also include buildings and etc?

When you boil it all down, we don't actually spend much at all on students themselves


Concession stand for football/baseball field; Uniforms, Lawn Maintenance on the football field, Lime and striping for remarking the field, 10000Kw Light replacement for the Field.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: freddyV: I think that $15k is a tricky number.
Doesn't that include salaries for teachers, assistant teachers, lunch ladies, janitorial staff and so on?
Doesn't it also include buildings and etc?

When you boil it all down, we don't actually spend much at all on students themselves

Concession stand for football/baseball field; Uniforms, Lawn Maintenance on the football field, Lime and striping for remarking the field, 10000Kw Light replacement for the Field.


Smart schools get most of that money from fundraisers and corporations. The high school where my dad was the AD for 25 years got probably 80% of the athletic budget that way.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First of all, subby, that $15,000 number is bullshiat. It's significantly higher than most states spend, and actually a little lower than some states do, and there's not much in the way of actual evidence to suggest that higher numbers automatically mean better outcomes. Additionally, it's not like that funding comes from one pot. It's divided up (not equally) into streams that flow from the federal, state, and local levels, each of which comes with its own encumbrances. It's also not accurate to portray that money as something that flows directly to each individual student, like medicine in an IV. That money covers everything required to service a public education system, including debt, capital improvements, utilities, food, etc. etc. etc. It also includes, as its largest share, salaries -- and not just the salaries of teachers. One of the biggest problems in American education, in fact, is the reality that a school system's administration/bureaucracy siphons off a vastly outsized share of salary funding. So even if we pretend that every state is paying $15,000 per student, the amount that actually enters the classroom for direct spending on students is, well, tiny. Pennies on the dollar.

Every year, teachers assemble a list of supplies that students are supposed to have with them for the start of the school year. Some families -- many families -- simply can't afford to buy them all. Which means that teachers -- those who care, anyway -- must decide whether a student who, say, doesn't have a journal to keep daily reading logs, as the class requires, should be penalized for that or, perhaps, should simply be given one. Allowing those teachers a $300 deduction is a tiny, miniscule, Donald-Trump-hand-sized step toward treating those teachers with some dignity and respect. A real step would be to simply allow them to deduct everything they spend. An even better one would be to accept that $15,000 is nowhere near to the level we actually should be spending, and to adjust your misplaced snark accordingly.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
because that's not as much as you think it is, and goes mostly to administrative and maintenance/building costs.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#1 They don't get $300, they just don't have to pay taxes on that $300. So they have to spend $300 to "save" $100.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#2 $1500 is the AVERAGE. So a few schools getting tons of money with a lot of schools not getting enough money...Take away the top and bottom 1% and what's the average of that?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jaylectricity: #2 $1500 is the AVERAGE. So a few schools getting tons of money with a lot of schools not getting enough money...Take away the top and bottom 1% and what's the average of that?


A lot of that expense is in special ed. There are kids who need to be in private day-treatment programs, and some who need a full-time teacher who goes to their home to teach them one-on-one. The school district is required by law to provide whatever the kid needs. I'm not saying we shouldn't do that, but it's really expensive.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Demetrius: theteacher: Most teachers cannot itemize any more because we don't make enough money.

This. Although, IIRC, that $300 comes off the top whether or not you itemize. It used to be $250. (My wife is a teacher).

And subby, you obviously don't know any teachers if you need to ask that question. My wife is out way more than the $300 they now allow per year.


I'd suspect the headline was /s territory
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

revrendjim: jaylectricity: #2 $1500 is the AVERAGE. So a few schools getting tons of money with a lot of schools not getting enough money...Take away the top and bottom 1% and what's the average of that?

A lot of that expense is in special ed. There are kids who need to be in private day-treatment programs, and some who need a full-time teacher who goes to their home to teach them one-on-one. The school district is required by law to provide whatever the kid needs. I'm not saying we shouldn't do that, but it's really expensive.


Yes, you are saying that by 'not' saying that.
 
Firm Tautology [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Spending per pupil" is not "spending on pupils", it's district spending per attendance figures.

Those district administrator salaries aren't going to pay themselves.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Administration and unions. You can spend massive amounts of money on a district and have the worst results.

Look at LA.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And those supplies should be treated as commodities. A ream of construction paper or crayons ffs shouldn't cost an arm or leg.
Sales tho:
Back to skqool, buy from us.

If you have kids going to college, you're taking it with no lube on textbook prices....
God bless u tho. Education isnt free, its pay to learn. Obviously.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A superintendent and two assistant supers each with three (!) secretaries for a district that has like 6 or 7 total schools (true story)

Tons of assistance for special ed kids, up to having a one-on-one aide. Special rooms and (relatively) expensive specialists with very high staff-to-student ratios for the violent or extremely disruptive ones.

School sports. Though to be fair those fundraise quite a bit.

Paying for tons of much-fancier-than-they-used-to-be buildings.

Constant churn of new systems of various sorts, many involving expensive materials, seminars, and consultants. Mostly because school administrators are, on average, incredibly dumb.

At the district level, a fair amount of corruption.

That's (part of) the story of how we spend that much per and schools still seem poor all the time.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, there's a lot. Many farkers have already stated the obvious - paying for sports stuff, administration, etc.

Mainly though, it's because so little is spent on education - much of it is spent on social services that can only be passed because school is involved.

As the protestant mindset has poisoned our county, it's become increasingly harder to get robust social services that aren't folded up in a package for children. People simply won't vote for it(because people suck).

So you couch it in school budgets because you *have* to.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Yeah it's pretty insulting to tell people to buy their own supplies "but don't worry, we'll lower your tax bill by several quarters!"


The IRS isn't responsible for underfunding schools and telling techers to buy their own supplies. Don't get mad at them for something the voters did.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Demetrius: theteacher: Most teachers cannot itemize any more because we don't make enough money.

This. Although, IIRC, that $300 comes off the top whether or not you itemize. It used to be $250. (My wife is a teacher).

And subby, you obviously don't know any teachers if you need to ask that question. My wife is out way more than the $300 they now allow per year.

So I checked. It's an 'adjustment' and not a deduction. Your income is reduced by that amount. So if you're in the 20% tax bracket (as an example), then your taxes are reduced by $60, up from $50 previously.  I'm sure teachers now feel much more appreciated.


Next up: Make it means tested with 20 pages of paperwork and supporting documentation.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, this is all true, but no one is talking about how those same teachers can get a sweet deduction on their personal jets and yachts. I bet you all feel stupid now.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.