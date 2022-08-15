 Skip to content
(SacBee)   Here's a perfectly good Tesla half   (sacbee.com) divider line
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
demitesla
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That stuff happens pretty often with gas cars, but it's so rare with EVs they felt the need to write an article about it.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do wonder sometimes... Am I legally allowed as a private citizen to transport the same amount of lithium batteries as a Tesla driver without certification? I did my haz-mat cert online but don't remember lithium being called out specifically.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG! An SUV cut in half!

Car split in half (I'm guessing it was the pizza)

Deadly Mercedes-Benz crash in Los Angeles

But yeah, Elon's brood must be eliminated.

Look, I'm not a fan of the guy, but his stuff, nevermind if it's his brainchild or not, is way beyond any other person alive right now. Yes, correct me if I'm wrong. I can take it. All the overengineered German shiat is trying to play catch-up right now, and they're not really good at it, and Toyota is doing it's own hybrid/plug-in/fuell-cell thing, which is on a completely different, and very successful, level.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove right past that!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

josiahgould: I do wonder sometimes... Am I legally allowed as a private citizen to transport the same amount of lithium batteries as a Tesla driver without certification? I did my haz-mat cert online but don't remember lithium being called out specifically.


Yes, 49 CFR 171.1 (d) Functions not subject to the requirements of the HMR. The following are examples of activities to which the HMR do not apply:
(6) Transportation of a hazardous material by an individual for non-commercial purposes in a private motor vehicle, including a leased or rented motor vehicle.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That said, there are exceptions, for example I can't take any of the tunnels or bridges in Manhattan except the top deck of the GWB in an RV due to propane restrictions that apply to both commercial and non-commercial vehicles. I assume they also have hazmat restrictions that are similar.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: OMG! An SUV cut in half!

Car split in half (I'm guessing it was the pizza)

Deadly Mercedes-Benz crash in Los Angeles

But yeah, Elon's brood must be eliminated.

Look, I'm not a fan of the guy, but his stuff, nevermind if it's his brainchild or not, is way beyond any other person alive right now. Yes, correct me if I'm wrong. I can take it. All the overengineered German shiat is trying to play catch-up right now, and they're not really good at it, and Toyota is doing it's own hybrid/plug-in/fuell-cell thing, which is on a completely different, and very successful, level.


He's proven you can build a really big rc car.  That's pretty much it.  The tunnels and solar panels and crypto are scams.  SpaceX is just remarketed technology that you and I paid for through half a century of military and NASA spending.    He's innovative at keeping his name in the headlines, but that's not a long term business model.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

make me some tea: That stuff happens pretty often with gas cars, but it's so rare with EVs they felt the need to write an article about it.


It's absurdlyhard to light a gas car on fire, to the point that even in dramatic collisions it almost never happens.  Even for movie props and shiat, they have to basically core the car out and fill it with self-oxidizing material, aka "explosives", in order to even get the damned things to be on fire at all for more than a handful of seconds.

You can, in fact, literally cover a US-spec gas car in gas and light that gas on fire, and while the car will be damaged and potentially shiat like seats will light on fire to a small but damaging degree, the gas tank and drive train elements containing gas won't (barring the aforementioned hollywood special-effects treatment).  The last car this wasn't true for was the pinto, so this has been essentially universal since 1981 (actually kinda because of the pinto, there were some incidents and a high-profile lawsuit that forced Ford and by extension everyone else to get their shiat together, which is probably what's going to happen to Tesla in the next decade at some point if the company even survives that long under its famously incompetent and moronic management).

Try again.

// Also, this isn't becoming a pattern with "electric vehicles", it's long since become a pattern with Tesla, uniquely and specifically.  The EVs of every other brand, such as they are... just fundamentally do not have this problem, there will be self-sustaining fire in the event of a battery breach because the batteries are still high-density lithium-organic materials by necessity, but those breaches don't occur even in bad collisions in other brands because they're designed with basic competence.  Tesla rather notoriously rarely even bothers with basic shiat like crumple zones around the batteries, and the design of the batteries themselves is... let's be nice and say "subpar".  See also self-driving, where everyone else's is underwhelming but largely okay as drive-assist but Tesla's regularly puts people in mortal danger.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, that explains all of the hubbub earlier.

/ That was not far away from my abode.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: make me some tea: That stuff happens pretty often with gas cars, but it's so rare with EVs they felt the need to write an article about it.

It's absurdlyhard to light a gas car on fire, to the point that even in dramatic collisions it almost never happens.  Even for movie props and shiat, they have to basically core the car out and fill it with self-oxidizing material, aka "explosives", in order to even get the damned things to be on fire at all for more than a handful of seconds.

You can, in fact, literally cover a US-spec gas car in gas and light that gas on fire, and while the car will be damaged and potentially shiat like seats will light on fire to a small but damaging degree, the gas tank and drive train elements containing gas won't (barring the aforementioned hollywood special-effects treatment).  The last car this wasn't true for was the pinto, so this has been essentially universal since 1981 (actually kinda because of the pinto, there were some incidents and a high-profile lawsuit that forced Ford and by extension everyone else to get their shiat together, which is probably what's going to happen to Tesla in the next decade at some point if the company even survives that long under its famously incompetent and moronic management).

Try again.

// Also, this isn't becoming a pattern with "electric vehicles", it's long since become a pattern with Tesla, uniquely and specifically.  The EVs of every other brand, such as they are... just fundamentally do not have this problem, there will be self-sustaining fire in the event of a battery breach because the batteries are still high-density lithium-organic materials by necessity, but those breaches don't occur even in bad collisions in other brands because they're designed with basic competence.  Tesla rather notoriously rarely even bothers with basic shiat like crumple zones around the batteries, and the design of the batteries themselves is... let's be nice and say "subpar".  See also self-driving, where everyone else's is underwhelming but largely okay as drive-assist but Tesla's regularly puts people in mortal danger.


Who recalled tons of EVs because their batteries could catch on fire? Not Tesla. Who developed a method and alloy for casting half an underbody in one go, bought and perfected (ish, it's still a work in progress) a solvent-free battery electrode coating technique, came up with the first viable structural battery pack, and has the smallest range loss due to cold of all EVs, because of their efficient routing of cooling and heating systems? Tesla.
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: make me some tea: That stuff happens pretty often with gas cars, but it's so rare with EVs they felt the need to write an article about it.

It's absurdlyhard to light a gas car on fire, to the point that even in dramatic collisions it almost never happens.  Even for movie props and shiat, they have to basically core the car out and fill it with self-oxidizing material, aka "explosives", in order to even get the damned things to be on fire at all for more than a handful of seconds.

You can, in fact, literally cover a US-spec gas car in gas and light that gas on fire, and while the car will be damaged and potentially shiat like seats will light on fire to a small but damaging degree, the gas tank and drive train elements containing gas won't (barring the aforementioned hollywood special-effects treatment).  The last car this wasn't true for was the pinto, so this has been essentially universal since 1981 (actually kinda because of the pinto, there were some incidents and a high-profile lawsuit that forced Ford and by extension everyone else to get their shiat together, which is probably what's going to happen to Tesla in the next decade at some point if the company even survives that long under its famously incompetent and moronic management).

Try again.

// Also, this isn't becoming a pattern with "electric vehicles", it's long since become a pattern with Tesla, uniquely and specifically.  The EVs of every other brand, such as they are... just fundamentally do not have this problem, there will be self-sustaining fire in the event of a battery breach because the batteries are still high-density lithium-organic materials by necessity, but those breaches don't occur even in bad collisions in other brands because they're designed with basic competence.  Tesla rather notoriously rarely even bothers with basic shiat like crumple zones around the batteries, and the design of the batteries themselves is... let's be nice and say "subpar".  See also self-driving, where everyone else's is underwhelming but largely okay as drive-assist but Tesla's regularly puts people in mortal danger.


And yet there are around 190k car fires every year out of 287M vehicles or 663 per million vehicles. Since Tesla has sold 1.3M US vehicles I'd say they're not particularly common by comparison.

To back that up NHTSA said "It notes that from 2012 to 2020 there was about one Tesla vehicle fire per 205 million miles traveled-versus one per 19 million miles traveled for all types, citing data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and U.S. Department of Transportation."

There are plenty of legit things to slag Tesla on (poor build quality, horrible ADAS safety, poor working conditions,etc.), vehicle fires aren't one of them.
 
