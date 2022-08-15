 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   The look of leather with the comfort of a slip-on and an accident just waiting to happen   (soranews24.com) divider line
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay money for less shoe...BRILLIANT!!!
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of my pet peeves living in Japan. So many people crush the back of their perfectly normal shoes to make them slip-ons. I don't know why it makes me irrationally angry, but it does.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the ugliest thing I've seen in a shoe in quite some time.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyuzokai: This is one of my pet peeves living in Japan. So many people crush the back of their perfectly normal shoes to make them slip-ons. I don't know why it makes me irrationally angry, but it does.


The whole slip on shoe thing bothers me. Jesus Christ, is putting on shoes too much of an effort these days? I get that the need is different in Japan specifically, but these styles are popular here in the states now. I blame crocs. I blame them for most everything, but this kind of actually fits for once.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel conflicted barefoot/socks/ or half ass shoe?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discgolfguru: kyuzokai: This is one of my pet peeves living in Japan. So many people crush the back of their perfectly normal shoes to make them slip-ons. I don't know why it makes me irrationally angry, but it does.

The whole slip on shoe thing bothers me. Jesus Christ, is putting on shoes too much of an effort these days? I get that the need is different in Japan specifically, but these styles are popular here in the states now. I blame crocs. I blame them for most everything, but this kind of actually fits for once.


I've been using Sambas as slip on shoes for >30 years. Lace em up once to just the right tightness and they slip on and off without falling off when running or hiking. Now that I'm not going into the office they're all I wear other than hiking boots when doing strenuous hikes or going out in the winter.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Loafers exist. This is dumb as shiat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Loafers exist. This is dumb as shiat.


So are any one of 187542 other fashion trends - shrug
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who the hell slips on his own shoe!?  Honestly!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Foot odor problem in Korean war made me lose my respect for the custom.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Clarks makes a nice dress / casual leather shoe ..
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Loafers exist. This is dumb as shiat.


That is my shoe of choice for travel to airports where the pre check doesn't get you around taking off your shoes. Easy on and off and none of this evil abomination.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
soranews24.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"However, going full slip-on does tend to limit the styles available, especially in high-stakes formal situations like weddings..."
/ There's some hyperbole in my article.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I look at the gif but didn't read anything."

This thread.
 
