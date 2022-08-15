 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Kraft Heinz recommends that stores move Capri-Suns to the cleaning product section until they can get a new batch out   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
First they have mold, now they have bleach.  Find a balance, numbskulls!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they ever solve the straw thing. I swear i still have scars from when i punched through them as a kid.

I mean they basically gave you a shiv to sip out of.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I learned long ago never to buy a Heinz product. Not even ketchup.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Summoner101: First they have mold, now they have bleach.  Find a balance, numbskulls!


Bleach would be on the very mild side for what food processors use. Caustics are the things you really have to worry about. My dad's now in industrial chemicals (coolants, rust preventatives, drawing compounds, etc.) and because of OSHA rules the biocides he can put into his stuff is a tiny fraction as dangerous as what he sold early in his career when he sold to food processing plants because that stuff was in enclosed pipes rather than being sprayed into the air. The plants obviously had to very thoroughly rinse after cleaning, but the actual cleaners were strong stuff.
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a twofer: delicious fruit drink and it cures COVID.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

morg: It's a twofer: delicious fruit drink and it cures COVID.


But you gotta stick your own light bulb up your ass.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
voluntary recall of more than 5,700 cartons of Wild Cherry

Surprised it's that much. Kraft is good at letting 3rd party employees being test dummies.
 
tasteme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I suppose I'll be cleaning the windows this weekend instead of nude sun-bathing with my stack of Sunnies.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The only juice I drink is a big ol can if hi c fruit punch I need a can opener for.
 
pacified
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pacified: The only juice I drink is a big ol can if hi c fruit punch I need a can opener for.


I mean Hawaiian punch.

// Apparently they don't even sell these anymore?
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pacified: pacified: The only juice I drink is a big ol can if hi c fruit punch I need a can opener for.

I mean Hawaiian punch.

// Apparently they don't even sell these anymore?


Nope, blow molded plastic is way cheaper than 46oz cans and it doesn't rust in humid warehouses, truck, or back of the store.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pacified: pacified: The only juice I drink is a big ol can if hi c fruit punch I need a can opener for.

I mean Hawaiian punch.

// Apparently they don't even sell these anymore?


Hi-C is the one I remember.

A big old drum with a couple of triangle punch outs on the top, one bigger than the other.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, and you were right, Hi C also came in those cans:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
New Shimmer is a floor wax!
 
