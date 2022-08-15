 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Whatcha doin'?" "Trying to pass the UN Oceans Treaty to save the whales." "Oh, cool...for the fifth time?" "Yeah for the FIFTH TIME"   (bbc.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And with ecosystems in the high seas poorly documented, there is concern among conservationists that creatures could become extinct before they are discovered.

I kind of understand the thinking here. But how many species have gone extinct before we discovered them? Has to be in the millions.

It's like my last thoughts before I go to sleep. My mind is in a good place (alcohol and weed) and I'm thinking clearer than ever. Creative. A lot of those thoughts die when I go to sleep. So if in the moment I decide I can't let it die, I sit up and type it onto my computer.

Never discovering a species before it goes extinct is like when I'm pleased with my thought and fall asleep knowing I won't remember it.

Protecting spaces from fishing, but allowing research is like me sitting up and writing it down.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need to save the whales so we can trade them for fabulous prizes!
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whales?
Extraordinary Attorney Woo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Youtube 9SdYFYflVbw
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Make it so farking farkfaces.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OK, but if I have to come back here a sixth time...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Special Guest
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Off topic but I don't know where else to ask. Is anyone else experiencing really intrusive ads from Discover card on mobile? They take up half my screen, play video with volume up, and for some reason, can't be closed.

Apologies for thread jacking.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nothin'
 
khatores
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Special Guest: Off topic but I don't know where else to ask. Is anyone else experiencing really intrusive ads from Discover card on mobile? They take up half my screen, play video with volume up, and for some reason, can't be closed.

Apologies for thread jacking.


Yeah...I got a few of those. I'm assuming this is a recent development which is necessary to pay the bills due to inflation and higher wages.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't imagine this ever passing.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khatores: Special Guest: Off topic but I don't know where else to ask. Is anyone else experiencing really intrusive ads from Discover card on mobile? They take up half my screen, play video with volume up, and for some reason, can't be closed.

Apologies for thread jacking.

Yeah...I got a few of those. I'm assuming this is a recent development which is necessary to pay the bills due to inflation and higher wages.


Yeah, I guess it's the way of the world. Thanks for responding.
 
