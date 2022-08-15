 Skip to content
(Twitter) Russian infantry vehicle decides the safest path is between two previously destroyed tanks, only to discover a delightful surprise waiting for them up the middle
99
    Fail, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Going between two previously destroyed tanks seemed like the right path? I do not understand military intelligence.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.


At that point the concussion wave from the mine probably scrambled their melons temporarily and they didn't have much chance of thinking clearly.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who are the guys who are in some cover above and to the right of the newly exploded BMP?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope the last thing those doods heard before the explosion deafened them was one of their squaddies cutting the cheese.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.


If it was all antitank mines they'll be fine - you could jump up and down on an antitank mine without detonating it (not actual advice!)
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Stormneedle: Going between two previously destroyed tanks seemed like the right path? I do not understand military intelligence.


Neither did the BMP crew.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.


A midday frontal assault over the mine field!  It's the last thing they'll expect.

/Short of turning into mongooses and dancing the Bolero.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always forward, forward always
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching Russians blow up is going to get old in a decade or two
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Watching Russians blow up is going to get old in a decade or two


It'll certainly come to a middle
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they thought 'mine' was a possessive.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haha.bmp
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Who are the guys who are in some cover above and to the right of the newly exploded BMP?


The guys flying the drone that this view came from? Or at least in contact with the drone pilot?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.

If it was all antitank mines they'll be fine - you could jump up and down on an antitank mine without detonating it (not actual advice!)


This is a good example of something that is both technically true and best not to test.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame about the survivors
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die Trash.jpg
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quote from TFA comments: As Tom Clancy once said, "Any ship can be a minesweeper - Once."
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.


I'm sure the Ukrainians are taking notes and will plant anti-personnel mines in a circle around their anti-tank mines in the future.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more interested in the 20000? Russian troops cut off near Kherson? How's that going to play out I wonder.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reveal101: I'm more interested in the 20000? Russian troops cut off near Kherson? How's that going to play out I wonder.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy, they just got done watching The World According To Garp, and figured that meant the road was just pre-disastered.

The World According to Garp (4/10) Movie CLIP - Pre-Disastered Home (1982) HD
Youtube GTqz4duPdYQ
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: they thought 'mine' was a possessive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.

If it was all antitank mines they'll be fine - you could jump up and down on an antitank mine without detonating it (not actual advice!)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reveal101: I'm more interested in the 20000? Russian troops cut off near Kherson? How's that going to play out I wonder.


I looked that up and... WTF?  Ukraine is preparing to take Kherson.  Russian collaborators are fleeing the city.  This is a city Russia has occupied since February and they're going to lose it.   So much for the mighty Russian army.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow they really were Russian in to that weren't they?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stormneedle: Going between two previously destroyed tanks seemed like the right path? I do not understand military intelligence.


Using "ox moron" instead of oxymoron as a descriptor is appropriate in this instance.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: they thought 'mine' was a possessive.


Well, the field was all theirs... briefly.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAYoung: SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.

I'm sure the Ukrainians are taking notes and will plant anti-personnel mines in a circle around their anti-tank mines in the future.


Planting antipersonnel mines on your own soil is "not smart". They tend to stick around a mutilate future generations of your children.
 
vestona22
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Watching Russians blow up is going to get old in a decade or two


Only because there won't be any of them left.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: Always forward, forward always


W key = Win key.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reveal101: I'm more interested in the 20000? Russian troops cut off near Kherson? How's that going to play out I wonder.


Yeah, I need to find out what going on with that group. Apparently, all their commanders realized they were trapped so they fled.

Imagine that, Vladimir wanna-be tzar Putin, your army is such dogshiat your commanders straight up abandon their men on the battlefield, because they're corrupt, gutless vile garbage - just like you.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: Die Trash.jpg


Crash course in German:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's "Der Trash".

Make a note of it, there will be a test.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.


That was a lol
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vestona22: GRCooper: Watching Russians blow up is going to get old in a decade or two

Only because there won't be any of them left.


Beat me to it
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: Iworkformsn: Die Trash.jpg

Crash course in German:

[Fark user image image 802x160]

[Fark user image image 502x216]

It's "Der Trash".

Make a note of it, there will be a test.


Not sure if serious.gif

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how like in RPGs you come across a dark room in a cave with a lot of bones and dead bodies, and you start being extra cautious because whatever killed them might still be around, whether its a monster or deadly trap?

......yeah.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.


A midday frontal assault over the mine field!  It's the last thing they'll expect.

/Short of turning into mongooses and dancing the Bolero.


As every RTS player knows, mines are only good to stop the first wave.  After that, the ex-minefield is the clean way into your opponent's base.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Watching Russians blow up is going to get old in a decade or two


russians are going to become the new Nazis in movies.  Since WWII, it has been pretty much fine to do any horrible thing you want to a Nazi in a movie.  russians were often the bad guys and portrayed as evil, but for true dehumanization you had to go with Nazis.  From now on I expect the most foul and heinous characters will be russians instead.
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Easy, they just got done watching The World According To Garp, and figured that meant the road was just pre-disastered.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GTqz4duPdYQ]


In the thread too late.

/me
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reveal101: I'm more interested in the 20000? Russian troops cut off near Kherson? How's that going to play out I wonder.


We wait til winter and then they all freeze to death.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: JAYoung: SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.

I'm sure the Ukrainians are taking notes and will plant anti-personnel mines in a circle around their anti-tank mines in the future.

Planting antipersonnel mines on your own soil is "not smart". They tend to stick around a mutilate future generations of your children.


Nah, you just pick 'em up again on your way to the grocery store.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: SpectroBoy: I like how the survivors then run un random directions IN TO THE MINE FIELD.

At that point the concussion wave from the mine probably scrambled their melons temporarily and they didn't have much chance of thinking clearly.


I believe it's been proven that if you "walk" artillery, mortar, etc fire in certain patterns people will run right into incoming fire while trying to get away. Mind shuts down, instinct takes over and we're wired to do things in certain patterns.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Exploded tank on the left, and another on the right. You know what that means."

"This is the wrong route to take?"

"No, dummy! It means the safe route is in the middle! Lucky for us those other two came first!"

"I think our luck ran out the minute you were put in charge."
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

philodough: reveal101: I'm more interested in the 20000? Russian troops cut off near Kherson? How's that going to play out I wonder.

Yeah, I need to find out what going on with that group. Apparently, all their commanders realized they were trapped so they fled.

Imagine that, Vladimir wanna-be tzar Putin, your army is such dogshiat your commanders straight up abandon their men on the battlefield, because they're corrupt, gutless vile garbage - just like you.


It isn't the first time.  There was an intercepted phone call a few weeks ago were a soldier was telling his wife that they had to tell their unit's commander at gun point to stay with them.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "Exploded tank on the left, and another on the right. You know what that means."

"This is the wrong route to take?"

"No, dummy! It means the safe route is in the middle! Lucky for us those other two came first!"

"I think our luck ran out the minute you were put in charge."


Yeah, but if a fourth tank or APC comes through there, they'll be golden.

/s
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hard to tell, but it seems like a lot of guys came scrambling out of that thing. How many people is one of those tanks supposed to carry?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.