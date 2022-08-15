 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   British tourist gets on Greek airport intercom to announce fake flight delays. Hilarity ensuing may have been short lived   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if he has ever visited Rwanda...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rfenster: I wonder if he has ever visited Rwanda...


I was informed the flight to Rwanda was delayed by 33 1/3 days.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Questioned then released".   Yeah, try that at LaGuardia, mate.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: "Questioned then released".   Yeah, try that at LaGuardia, mate.


Conveniently located:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's safer ways to cause chaos while on vacation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wouldn't see the funny side, if I'd been in that airport.

few years ago, I was on an easyjet flight to ibiza... yes it was as bad as it sounds.
there was quite a lot of turbulence, seat belt sign on, very firmly instructed to take our seats.  and one guy just would not stop dicking about and sit down.

flight was met on the tarmac by the cops, and off he was taken.
good, little asshole.  he was so farking annoying.  most annoying aspect of a very annoying flight.
 
fat boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bye Bye Lardass - Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke. Remastered [HD]
Youtube TzvexS4uEdE
 
tasteme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A little funny, I guess. If it was me, I would not delay the passengers. Instead, I would terrify them with tales of suicidal pilots and airplane engineering disasters.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: "Questioned then released".   Yeah, try that at LaGuardia, mate.


At LaGuardia they'd catch on immediately if you joked that the flight was only six hours delayed.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tasteme: A little funny, I guess. If it was me, I would not delay the passengers. Instead, I would terrify them with tales of suicidal pilots and airplane engineering disasters.


"We'll take off in a few minutes, folks. Just have to find my glasses. Must be in the bar. Oh, and I'm your pilot."
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tasteme: A little funny, I guess. If it was me, I would not delay the passengers. Instead, I would terrify them with tales of suicidal pilots and airplane engineering disasters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love how it's called a tannoy in British.

Because they're tannoying.
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once in the airport I tend to tune out the loudspeaker after about the second "don't leave your bags unattended"
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Flying out from Rome to NY I had to share a seat in the smoking section of the plane. This rap artist booked seats for his backup singers who were asthmatic in the same section then demanded new seats for his entourage. Somehow his hat got misplaced and the fun ensued.  He was very annoyed and wanted to know who had stolen his kanga hat.At Kennedy I got into a stretch and as I was leaving the terminal I tipped the kanga at him and watched his eyes 👀 bugging.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in the red zone.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cakeman: Flying out from Rome to NY I had to share a seat


Damn, overbooking has gotten crazy!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The woman in question?

Father Ted - Feckin' greeks!
Youtube 5a6hRXafW5w
 
