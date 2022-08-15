 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   HOA President achieves the next level   (local10.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Gun, Handgun, Firearm, Joseph Steckler, homeowners association president, Assault, series of violent incidents, most recent case  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asshat!
 
ansius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another well-regulated militia man who can draw a gun on another person whenever he wants.
 
squidloe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HOA & Florida man? Shocking...yawn
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: "The victim said Steckler, who was driving a blue Honda fit, leaned out of his driver-side window and pointed a black firearm at him."

Well, that's an odd detail to include. Black as opposed to...what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"pick up after your dog, you little s**c."

What was he called?
I can't think of anything obscene with those letters.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: "pick up after your dog, you little s**c."

What was he called?
I can't think of anything obscene with those letters.


A "spic", offensive term for a Latino person.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet that isn't even his final form.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
180IQ
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Pickup after your dog, you little s**c"

What slur starts with an 's' and ends with a 'c'?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA: "The victim said Steckler, who was driving a blue Honda fit, leaned out of his driver-side window and pointed a black firearm at him."

Well, that's an odd detail to include. Black as opposed to...what?

[Fark user image image 598x299]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Florida HOA. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA: "The victim said Steckler, who was driving a blue Honda fit, leaned out ohis driver-side window and pointed a black firearm at him."

Well, that's an odd detail to include. Black as opposed to...what?


There's a group of bounty hunters in Orange County called Lipstick Justice.  They wear hot pink and in one video I've seen them with a taser pistol that's also hot pink.  They've been sued a few times already, and considering that there are hot pink guns out there, I would have some sympathy/understanding if someone mistook it for a real gun and reacted to it with their own gun.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet the home owner loved his HOA until he didn't anymore.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The 7th level of Hell?

*clicks link*

Dammit! Better luck next time?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
HOA King? HOA Dictator for Life?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No Subby that would be if they gunned someone down for not following the HOA rules, if they weren't actually in violation of them AND they weren't a member. That would be the next level of HOA.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA: "The victim said Steckler, who was driving a blue Honda fit, leaned out of his driver-side window and pointed a black firearm at him."

Well, that's an odd detail to include. Black as opposed to...what?

[Fark user image 598x299]


static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So what you're telling me is he'll be the next governor of Florida?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
SOP for most HOA presidents.

Move along. Nothing to see here.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

180IQ: "Pickup after your dog, you little s**c"

What slur starts with an 's' and ends with a 'c'?


Snac. Dude's a pedo too. A rude one.
 
