(Daily Mail)   Apparently having a front yard full of topiary dicks does not help sell the place
942 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2022 at 9:32 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a house in Watch Hill like that. I'd like to think it's the one Becky lives in
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dibs on Topiary Dicks for my band's name.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody needs a better agent
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...still on the market almost a year after it was on sale. Since then the property has gone up in price by £75,000."

I think I see the problem.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Amateurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a hard sell.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
His name is Richard Bush. You don't get to call him Topiary Dick until you've known him as long as I have.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope during the holidays the owner plays Monty Python's "Isn't It Awfully Nice to Have a Penis" on repeat while decorative lights strobe in rhythm.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Amateurs.

[Fark user image image 425x236]


Nancy Reagan?

A fine bush.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"leading local school children to dub it 'Willy House'."

Ask me about that time I took subby's mom to the Willy house.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No no no!  I wanted to to put the bush trimming on a schedule annually!
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "leading local school children to dub it 'Willy House'."

Ask me about that time I took subby's mom to the Willy house.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I read that as "topiary ducks" and am now sadly disappointed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sometimes I think I just dreamed this weird commercial existed.

Topiary (Schick Hydro Silk® TrimStyle® :30sec Version)
Youtube d3K8k5j-Fbk
 
heavymetal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is very obvious, and is not helping sell the house. You would think they would hire a landscaping company to make them not look like penises.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sir Thomas bought into the estate house after a  short and disastrous marriage.  His bride left him soon after the wedding, after getting a look at his very bad circumcision.   A broken man, he fled to the estate house for the peace.  Soon after he moves in, he flings open the dusty curtains to take a look at his new yardery

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thesilo.caView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Somebody needs a better agent


Doesn't need an agent , He needs a Mohel ..
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can they take the hedges with them when they relocate?  Or would that just be a topiary dick move?
 
Pew
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'Standing further back is the handsome house with its farmhouse character, period details and generous accommodation.'
Better have generous accommodation with willies that size.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the hedgedicks bring down the price I'd buy it and get rid of them when I moved in.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
surprised Elton John isn't all over this. or John Waters.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Dibs on Topiary Dicks for my band's name.


Is it a Buzzcocks cover band?
 
