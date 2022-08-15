 Skip to content
(Montana Standard)   Love's pulls plug on Butte project   (mtstandard.com) divider line
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butte project unplugged by Love.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a Butte project if you're brave enough.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pulled out a bit too early.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seriously subby, SERIOUSLY?  That headline and no plug tag?  Shame!  Shame!
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Buttplug pull projects Love
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Seriously subby, SERIOUSLY?  That headline and no plug tag?  Shame!  Shame!


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you all not know how "Butte" is pronounced or do you have the ability to hear it incorrectly in your head to force the joke work?
 
Jeff_The_Ninja
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Do you all not know how "Butte" is pronounced or do you have the ability to hear it incorrectly in your head to force the joke work?


Why you got to be such a killjoy?
 
WyDave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Do you all not know how "Butte" is pronounced or do you have the ability to hear it incorrectly in your head to force the joke work?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Seriously subby, SERIOUSLY?  That headline and no plug tag?  Shame!  Shame!


IIRC, submitters can't access the followup tag, so this would be on the admin who green-lit it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Seriously subby, SERIOUSLY?  That headline and no plug tag?  Shame!  Shame!

IIRC, submitters can't access the followup tag, so this would be on the admin who green-lit it.


Isn't that just like the man?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like the locals were opposed to having more gas fumes around Butte.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Seriously subby, SERIOUSLY?  That headline and no plug tag?  Shame!  Shame!

IIRC, submitters can't access the followup tag, so this would be on the admin who green-lit it.


Yeah you can.  It's on the pull down with all the other tags.
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Do you all not know how "Butte" is pronounced or do you have the ability to hear it incorrectly in your head to force the joke work?


Butt Tee

Butt Tee
Butt Tee Butt Tee Butt Tee

that's a dumb name for a town.  Did they use to golf on their butts?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: foo monkey: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Seriously subby, SERIOUSLY?  That headline and no plug tag?  Shame!  Shame!

IIRC, submitters can't access the followup tag, so this would be on the admin who green-lit it.

Yeah you can.  It's on the pull down with all the other tags.


Well then shame on me.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Do you all not know how "Butte" is pronounced or do you have the ability to hear it incorrectly in your head to force the joke work?


Whatever you say, Asswipe Johnson.
 
