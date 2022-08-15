 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Nightmare inducing Mr. Blobby is back in Britain after years in hiding, causes absolute chaos at wrestling match - can a top 10 hit in November be far behind?   (dailystar.co.uk)
    Noel's House Party, Noel Edmonds, Dave Lee Travis, Professional wrestling, Mr Blobby, Greco-Roman wrestling, Wrestling  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is still less ridiculous than Marko Stunt's match where he was almost forced to suck on a dildo, and then beat up a living sex doll.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see this episode of GLOW.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: This is still less ridiculous than Marko Stunt's match where he was almost forced to suck on a dildo, and then beat up a living sex doll.


So that's the "Dwarf Dong Sucker" Cornette's always whining about.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I didn't see this episode of GLOW.


My mom disavowed it.
Maybe VHS
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: This is still less ridiculous than Marko Stunt's match where he was almost forced to suck on a dildo, and then beat up a living sex doll.


【KO-D Openweight Title】Kota Ibushi (c) vs Yoshihiko (21/03/2015＠Saitama Kasukabe Hall)
Youtube _LApVz53Spw
Pro Wrestler battles a Giant Panda - YouTube
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I find this infinitely entertaining and an actual listenable Bee Gees cover. (Mick Foley)
Dude Love "Dudes Shack" Entrance Video
Youtube Pi9zddZ_JOc
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blobbyyyyyy...
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mr blobby was budget garbage 30 years ago
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spotted dick?
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Whitehall is Terrified of Mr Blobby - The Big Fat Quiz Of The '90s
Youtube 97fw8xjB5u4
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering why my penis was packing a carryon and had a round trip ticket to Heathrow this weekend.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Philosopher_King: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/97fw8xjB5u4]


I was hoping this was in here.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am deeply concerned about the sort of people who might be sentimentally attached to a thing like that.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh.  You Brits love some deeply bizarre stuff.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkLancelot: The_Philosopher_King: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/97fw8xjB5u4]

I was hoping this was in here.


Seconded.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Ugh.  You Brits love some deeply bizarre stuff.

literally

just posted upthread, saying how I didn't.  but, sure
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Blobby was an intentional children's show nightmare that inexplicably became extremely popular in Britain.
It helped convince the UK to embrace their own idiocy & do something even more daft with the Brexit vote.
Rock on, Blobs!
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you try me frickin sorely
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: I am deeply concerned about the sort of people who might be sentimentally attached to a thing like that.


Stockholm syndrome
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our people will get more from the ideas he represented, than from the jellybean he actually was."
 
scalpod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I didn't see this episode of GLOW.


Well, it *did* go down at the Gloworm Festival, so...
 
indy_kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There must have been dozens at that event!

DOZENS!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chthonic Echoes: I am deeply concerned about the sort of people who might be sentimentally attached to a thing like that.

Stockholm syndrome


If that thing kidnapped people, I doubt there'd be any survivors.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"WHO ORDERED THE SPOTTED DICK?"
 
maudibjr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [Fark user image 425x283]
"WHO ORDERED THE SPOTTED DICK?"


Man that looks like the absolute bottom rung of wrestling.  sub-HS gym level.
 
Cormee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"nightmare inducing" ... it's some bloke in a foam costume, subby
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Ugh.  You Brits love some deeply bizarre stuff.


If by 'love' you mean 'hate,' then yes.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Kris_Romm: Ugh.  You Brits love some deeply bizarre stuff.

If by 'love' you mean 'hate,' then yes.


Noel's House Party... twas a dark time
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cormee: "nightmare inducing" ... it's some bloke in a foam costume, subby


Yeah, a really demented foam costume. I can totally understand how small children could find that thing frightening. I wouldn't be thrilled to see it creeping around my backyard at night either. Even knowing it's a costume, you'd have to be concerned about the motives of the person who'd choose to wear something like that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Chthonic Echoes: I am deeply concerned about the sort of people who might be sentimentally attached to a thing like that.

Stockholm syndrome

If that thing kidnapped people, I doubt there'd be any survivors.


Oh they live... they always live.  But they are... changed

Fark user imageView Full Size


/you know that thing is whispering, "Join us... JOIN US!"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mr Blobby emerges from years in hiding to cause absolute chaos at wrestling match

Trump is back on the WWE circuit?
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lady J: Gordon Bennett: Kris_Romm: Ugh.  You Brits love some deeply bizarre stuff.

If by 'love' you mean 'hate,' then yes.

Noel's House Party... twas a dark time


Agreed...

Clive Anderson shot dead
Youtube EGtdsXhXiEM
 
