(The Sun)   Protip: It's usually best not to have a picnic if wheat is being harvested near you (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk)
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, go stand on the runway to protest the noisy jets at the airport.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw I was hoping the guy would have been threshed.
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Darwin. Work harder!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agricultural machinery is not to be farked around with. The idiot picnicers are lucky not to have been mulched or otherwise turned into a gammony paste.

Also every farmer I know has a selection of tools for the oh-so gentle kiss of applied force to gently align said agricultural equipment into place. Thus:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Oh, sorry. We'll go get the manure spreader then."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LMAO farking city people

I would have picked out a nice yellow and green straw booger and ate it in front of him while claiming the straw dust adds great flavour.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: "Oh, sorry. We'll go get the manure spreader then."


The manure spreader is the only piece of equipment that a manufacturer will not stand behind
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is just like what happens when farmland gets sold off and homes sprout up.  People in the homes are trying to shut down the neighboring farms because of things like machinery noises, the smell of the fertilizer, or *GASP* animals having sex!  The farms were there first, buttercup.  Farms are loud, dirty and smelly.  Either get used to it, or move out.

/My condo building is right next to a farm.
//If the wind is blowing right I can hear all of the farm animals making noise, from chickens to sheep to cows.
///Smell isn't bad where I am, since its a small farm.
////Love being able to get fresh corn when they are growing it.  No, I do not steal it, even though I easily could.  I have an agreement with the farmer and pay him $20 for all of the corn I pick each year they are growing corn.  This year the field by me has soybeans, next year should be a corn year.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Have you any idea how much damage that harvester would suffer if I just let it roll straight over you?"
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You have to separate the wheat from the chav
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"None at all."

/I'll let everyone guess why this Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy quote came to mind
//it probably *would* damage the combine harvester a little, but still
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
because of all the gluten?
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "Have you any idea how much damage that harvester would suffer if I just let it roll straight over you?"


*shakes electronic Thumb*
 
Bondith
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: You have to separate the wheat from the chav


Take your funny, you bastard.
 
Watubi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's be honest, I wouldn't put it past a farmer to purposely spray a designated picnic area full of city folk.
 
Gollie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "Have you any idea how much damage that harvester would suffer if I just let it roll straight over you?"


About this much

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) - Zombie Kill of the Year Scene (2/10) | Movieclips
Youtube iuj-AIr_2oU
 
Dwedit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Happened in Berkshire?  What a hunt.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Perfect time to abuse 'wheaton' tag, subby!
 
honk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Watubi: Let's be honest, I wouldn't put it past a farmer to purposely spray a designated picnic area full of city folk.


Let's be honest, that's bullshiat. He's not going to choose his harvesting time to be a jerk. What's he supposed to do, postpone it? And then it rains? Is this guy going to pay for any crop losses? Or is he going to say "it's not my fault you didn't get it harvested in time"?

And what makes this a "designated" picnic area?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "Have you any idea how much damage that harvester would suffer if I just let it roll straight over you?"


"Don't make me sue your estate to pay for damages."
 
