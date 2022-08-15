 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Petty police shut down eight-year-old girl's lemonade stand because she doesn't have a licence. Thankfully this story gets better, not more sour; they give her $20 to get the permit she needed   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
we're doomed.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the story takes place in Ohio
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


so here's a photo of some New York police
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: the story takes place in Ohio
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x289][i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x289][Fark user image 615x289]

so here's a photo of some New York police


or three.  wtf?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do kids actually make more than $20 with a lemonade stand?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: we're doomed.


Perhaps, but grouches shutting down kids' lemonade stands is far from new. I've been hearing stories like this for decades.

And they all have the same ending, The community rallies around the child who gets to keep selling lemonade, and the grouch has to suck it, wallowing in their own miserable excuse of a life.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Do kids actually make more than $20 with a lemonade stand?


"When I used to run a lemonade stand I would give the first glass away for free and then charge twenty dollars for the second glass. I would tell them that the refill contained the antidote."

Emp Phillips
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemonade - that cop resisting drink.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: aimtastic: Do kids actually make more than $20 with a lemonade stand?

"When I used to run a lemonade stand I would give the first glass away for free and then charge twenty dollars for the second glass. I would tell them that the refill contained the antidote."

Emp Phillips


EMP Phillips destroyed all my electronic devices.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H.R. Pufnstuf: Ice Cold Lemonade
Youtube y_NAE4HTOe0
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, more bail-outs for big business. Real touching story.
I bet no cop would give me $20.00, maybe $20.00 in bullets!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: flucto: we're doomed.

Perhaps, but grouches shutting down kids' lemonade stands is far from new. I've been hearing stories like this for decades.

And they all have the same ending, The community rallies around the child who gets to keep selling lemonade, and the grouch has to suck it, wallowing in their own miserable excuse of a life.


At least the story also notes that the complainant was not the person running the store where she ran her lemonade stand (he even helped with getting the permit). It probably was some grouch who thinks they're a 'concerned citizen'.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: flucto: we're doomed.

Perhaps, but grouches shutting down kids' lemonade stands is far from new. I've been hearing stories like this for decades.

And they all have the same ending, The community rallies around the child who gets to keep selling lemonade, and the grouch has to suck it, wallowing in their own miserable excuse of a life.


I'm not siding with the cops on this, but I will point out that if they don't act, someone setting up a taco stand could cite them letting the kid off as an argument to let them off (or at least no ticket) as well.

Put some language in the law that allows for officer discretion (but that could be abused by bad cops).

Ya know what? We're doomed.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're getting the taste of the business owner life, where complete strangers hate them on principal and do anything in their power to undermine their ability to build their startup.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

usernameguy: gunga galunga: aimtastic: Do kids actually make more than $20 with a lemonade stand?

"When I used to run a lemonade stand I would give the first glass away for free and then charge twenty dollars for the second glass. I would tell them that the refill contained the antidote."

Emp Phillips

EMP Phillips destroyed all my electronic devices.


EMP destroyed all my Philips electronic devices.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She'd better be kicking up to Alex, or she's going to learn how it really is
 
Toxophil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Parents have their kids sell lemonade to teach them about bureaucracy's stranglehold on small business.

/never see rich kids selling it do ya?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The best think about kids' lemonade stands is they're almost never armed when you rob them.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TL, DR: God it sucks when people who don't follow the law.

Oh wait, that's not it.

TL, DR: WHY, oh WHY would we expect someone to follow the law? The festival organizers had to follow all of the proper procedures, I can understand why they might have an issue with a lemonade stand that didn't. And it is the job of the cops to respond to issues like this. In other words, this all went the way it should.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: gunga galunga: flucto: we're doomed.

Perhaps, but grouches shutting down kids' lemonade stands is far from new. I've been hearing stories like this for decades.

And they all have the same ending, The community rallies around the child who gets to keep selling lemonade, and the grouch has to suck it, wallowing in their own miserable excuse of a life.

At least the story also notes that the complainant was not the person running the store where she ran her lemonade stand (he even helped with getting the permit). It probably was some grouch who thinks they're a 'concerned citizen'.


No, it was a food festival that understandably had a problem, concerning the number of regulations they had to comply with.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: They're getting the taste of the business owner life, where complete strangers hate them on principal and do anything in their power to undermine their ability to build their startup.


Or instead, larger corporations see the business potential and set about exploiting them.

Boondocks Jazmine's lemonade stand
Youtube 9X1zKcj1zDA
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: gunga galunga: flucto: we're doomed.

Perhaps, but grouches shutting down kids' lemonade stands is far from new. I've been hearing stories like this for decades.

And they all have the same ending, The community rallies around the child who gets to keep selling lemonade, and the grouch has to suck it, wallowing in their own miserable excuse of a life.

At least the story also notes that the complainant was not the person running the store where she ran her lemonade stand (he even helped with getting the permit). It probably was some grouch who thinks they're a 'concerned citizen'.


It was the person running the $8 lemonade stand at the festival griping to the organizer of the festival that they have to pay for a permit and for spot for their trailer while the little girl can sell lemonade for free.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alliance Police Lieutenant Don Wensel told WJW-TV in Ohio that police received a complaint from festival organisers.

Links to their social media and email at the bottom of the page... in case anyone thinks they need to be signed up for any interesting newsletters etc...

http://www.carnationfestival.com/
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They also need to give her some of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: elvisaintdead: the story takes place in Ohio
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x289][i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x289][Fark user image 615x289]

so here's a photo of some New York police

or three.  wtf?


See, you didn't realize you were posting a time lapse photograph set. Each of those images was taken an hour apart.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

indy_kid: gunga galunga: flucto: we're doomed.

Perhaps, but grouches shutting down kids' lemonade stands is far from new. I've been hearing stories like this for decades.

And they all have the same ending, The community rallies around the child who gets to keep selling lemonade, and the grouch has to suck it, wallowing in their own miserable excuse of a life.

I'm not siding with the cops on this, but I will point out that if they don't act, someone setting up a taco stand could cite them letting the kid off as an argument to let them off (or at least no ticket) as well.

Put some language in the law that allows for officer discretion (but that could be abused by bad cops).

Ya know what? We're doomed.


I didn't want to side with the cops on this, but then I saw that the kid had t-shirts printed up and was selling snacks and stuff too. This is a little more than just a "kid's lemonade stand", and I think they did the right thing by helping her get a permit. If she's gonna be a Junior Entrepreneur, then she may as well do it the right way.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Zik-Zak: gunga galunga: flucto: we're doomed.

Perhaps, but grouches shutting down kids' lemonade stands is far from new. I've been hearing stories like this for decades.

And they all have the same ending, The community rallies around the child who gets to keep selling lemonade, and the grouch has to suck it, wallowing in their own miserable excuse of a life.

At least the story also notes that the complainant was not the person running the store where she ran her lemonade stand (he even helped with getting the permit). It probably was some grouch who thinks they're a 'concerned citizen'.

No, it was a food festival that understandably had a problem, concerning the number of regulations they had to comply with.


Kinda like you can get a Nickelback shirt inside at their concert for $49. Or you can get a Nichelback shirt in the parking lot for $12.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Mikey1969: Zik-Zak: gunga galunga: flucto: we're doomed.

Perhaps, but grouches shutting down kids' lemonade stands is far from new. I've been hearing stories like this for decades.

And they all have the same ending, The community rallies around the child who gets to keep selling lemonade, and the grouch has to suck it, wallowing in their own miserable excuse of a life.

At least the story also notes that the complainant was not the person running the store where she ran her lemonade stand (he even helped with getting the permit). It probably was some grouch who thinks they're a 'concerned citizen'.

No, it was a food festival that understandably had a problem, concerning the number of regulations they had to comply with.

Kinda like you can get a Nickelback shirt inside at their concert for $49. Or you can get a Nichelback shirt in the parking lot for $12.


The concert actually was selling them for $49.95. I paid $50 cash and got a nickel back.

/not even sorry
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Back when I had a lemonade stand it wasn't so much a stand as it was a lamp post and the lemonade was so much lemonade as it was Crack! The point of my story is the cops never offered to help ME out!
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Strange how cops across the country refuse to enforce gun control laws, but lemonade stands get no common sense exceptions... This is clearly copaganda, they messed with this girls lemonade stand solely so they could save the day... That is arsonist firefighter BS... Guaranteed they placed the complaint themselves
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Back when I had a lemonade stand it wasn't so much a stand as it was a lamp post and the lemonade was so much lemonade as it was Crack! The point of my story is the cops never offered to help ME out!


Well how much were you kicking down?  You don't get no help with the basic "ignore me" package you know
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oh yeah, more bail-outs for big business. Real touching story.
I bet no cop would give me $20.00, maybe $20.00 in bullets!


How do you fire half a round?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know what?  It would actually be a great thing if bylaw cops gave tickets to kids running unlicensed businesses.  Tickets for 0 dollars.   Followed up with a 0 dollar license and a phone number for mom or dad to help them call to renew it next year.  If the kids are old enough to understand, take a few minutes to give a kid-level explanation of what a business permit is and why the government says they need one.

And then they could buy a damn glass or two of lemonade just to top it all off.

It'd be fun and educational, and you'd have to imagine it'd be better than the average call for a bylaw cop anyway.
 
