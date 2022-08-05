 Skip to content
(Arkansas Times)   Emotional support goats causing emotional distress   (arktimes.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You wouldn't need as much emotional support if you stopped being an asshole.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Paywalls cause me emotional distress.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Paywalls cause me emotional distress.


Did you try using Incognito mode?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The submitter might have a paywall blocking Firefox extension installed, and not know there even is a paywall.
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm with the neighbor.  When it comes to emotional support animals, the G.O.A.T. is actually a Lamb-orghini.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My emotional support animal is a chupacabra. I can't help it if my emotional support animal eats your emotional support animal.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All night long he hears "it ees dark I cannot see you come closer!"
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Start blasting loud music toward their house at 8am on weekend mornings. Constantly.

If you're miserable you may as well bring them along for company until they decide peace & quiet is in everyone's best interest.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, I want the soothing qualities of an animal that looks like Satan & head-butts everything in its path.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do people these days speak like they think they are experts at anything and then have crippling self doubt?

/some compensate with guns, big tucks, others with stuffed animals or random pets.

//sometimes it feels like I am on the wrong planet. I never thought 2022 would be defined by disease guns and mental illness.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Paywalls cause me emotional distress.


Did you miss the 'X' on the upper left hand side of the wall?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Goats can't be as loud as cars and trucks.  My grandparents had a sheep farm and some goats, and sure the herd of sheep was a bit noisy but one or two goats was nothing.

If this guy lives in the city, he just needs to adjust to the new noise and pretty soon he won't notice it all.  If he lives in the country, fark him for complaining about farm animals making noise.
 
olorin604
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Paywalls cause me emotional distress.


I just clicked close and it went away, leaving me free to read the article.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A loud sound system and some audio tracks of random, sporadic & aggressive dog barking will drive the goats absolutely nuts.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After reading this I'm kinda starting to see why the other plane passengers were not too happy with me when I brought my emotional support bees.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Walker: Paywalls cause me emotional distress.

Did you try using Incognito mode?


If no one recognizes me I get very anxious.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 812x775]


I hit the x, then read the article just fine.

Although I'll sum it up for you:  man complains about his neighbor's goats being noisy on nextdoor app.  200 people respond, some agree that goats are noisy other people think he's a big baby for being bothered by it.

Man declined to comment because "it isn't worth the news getting involved".
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOUD NOISES!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Emotional support goats? You've got to be kidding me.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dwedit: The submitter might have a paywall blocking Firefox extension installed, and not know there even is a paywall.


There is a pop-up ad (that's all it is) to subscribe, but it's easily clicked through.
 
Froman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Goats are pretty indifferent to humans and have no ability to connect emotionally with us, other than demanding food. Emotional support goats are bullshiat. 

And anyone complaining that this guy is the asshole has never been around a goat herd. They really will just scream non-stop (depending on breed) and it's one of the most annoying things.
 
Vern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least the neighbors don't have a couple of kids running around in the yard.
 
patrick767
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I don't see how a couple goats is worse than the people a couple blocks away who let their dogs out multiple times a day. I don't know how many dogs they have, but it sounds like an entire kennel every farking time.

On the other, I don't think farm animals should be fine in the city if they're for "emotional support". That smells like bullshiat.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Vern: At least the neighbors don't have a couple of kids running around in the yard.



I see what you did there.
 
