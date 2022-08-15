 Skip to content
(Marie Claire)   Fark IS your personal fetish site
25
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But what happens to the eyebrows?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let your Seoul glow.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
god are some korean women freaking ridiculously hot af
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only when they start posting hot goth girls in the tail end of each of the daily Ukraine war threads.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: god are some korean women freaking ridiculously hot af


Especially those from the North. Hubba hubba
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After watching hundreds of hours of these, the camera never tilts down enough, not even for a second.

/says a friend, calling it research
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That just reminds me of being suffocated.

YMMV
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and cover your doorknob with aluminum foil.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, have you see the stuff Matty poses?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop Everything and Watch Korean Rubber Mask Treatments in Action"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I'm incredibly confused
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not since the Foobies tab disappeared.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: god are some korean women freaking ridiculously hot af


You have no idea.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wait, Drew is gonna peg me in a fur suit while I call him daddy?

/NTTIAWWT
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: god are some korean women freaking ridiculously hot af


Right?

But, they still won't slick their hair back like the N.Korean guy and slap my giblets until I give up the doorcode for the S.Korean consulate bathroom.
 
ekatarina3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to have a preference for blind, mute noseholes?
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lauren ValentiBeauty Editor
Lauren is the former beauty editor at Marie Claire...

Did she get fired for writing this?
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Let your Seoul glow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

apathy2673: "Stop Everything and Watch Korean Rubber Mask Treatments in Action"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

I'm incredibly confused


Came for the gimp mask...

/phrasing?
 
ErinMcRevis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 360x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm glad someone else thought of Tourist Trap when they saw tfa!

/still terrifies me
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ErinMcRevis: X-Geek: [Fark user image 360x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm glad someone else thought of Tourist Trap when they saw tfa!

/still terrifies me


I saw a lot of those cheesy horror movies, but that one made more of an impression than most.

/Back when movies like that were rated PG.
 
