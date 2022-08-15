 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   There can be only son   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
    More: Creepy, Family, Decapitation, Crime, September 11 attacks, Terrorism, terrorist attacks, God, Islam  
•       •       •

1546 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we sure this isn't a plot to a horror film?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I am terribly shocked by this abominable intra-family drama that took place in our city. What society do we live in? How can we come to such acts?" Saint-Priest Mayor Gilles Gascon said

You live in a city with two religious allusions in its name and you ask that question.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He only wanted a Pepsi
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that thread.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, if you decapitate someone, you probably want to show off your work.

Also the headline made me chuckle
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Police say the son beheaded his father after a family argument got out of hand.

Uh, yeah. Someone lost their head.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I mean, if you decapitate someone, you probably want to show off your work.


Isn't decapitation more accurately described as "disembodiment"?
 
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dad, I am disappoint.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's something you don't seen every day.
 
fat boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ESTACADA, Ore. - A man covered in blood, holding a knife and carrying his mother's severed head walked into an Estacada grocery store on Mother's Day and stabbed a clerk, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb, was arrested for the stabbing and for killing his mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb, at their home about 10 miles away before the incident at the grocery store.

A good friend of mine was her neighbor
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guy's name was Perseus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Police then followed a trail of blood"

Now they just have to prove a connection.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yet they contriv'd to steal the Basil-pot,
 And to examine it in secret place:
The thing was vile with green and livid spot,
 And yet they knew it was Lorenzo's face:

---from Isabella, or The Pot of Basil

****

What goes around comes around. Eventually.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.


Maybe because he had an unusual amount of iron in his system, specifically in his throat.
 
assjuice
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Daddy ate my eyes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Walking around with a decapitated head, a knife, didn't willingly surrender to police, not white, Muslim.... and he wasn't shot??
 
Milk D
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
image.slidesharecdn.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Police say the son beheaded his father after a family argument got out of hand.

Maybe it didn't get out of hand. Maybe the beheading was a calm, rational act.

No, no, that's crazy. Of course it got out of hand.  Aw I'll never be a journalist.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
writeups.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.