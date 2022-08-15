 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   I'm getting married in the morning, Ding, dong, the bells are gonna chime. Call out the coppers, and pull out the stoppers, and get me to the church on time   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Marriage, Police, London, English-language films, Wedding, Constable, Massachusetts couple, Police officer  
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are cops so fat?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God was telling you not to get married, you moron.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If anyone wants to complain about the "expense" the Boston Harbor Patrol would have been on duty anyway, and will likely consider it a rapid response training situation.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If anyone wants to complain about the "expense" the Boston Harbor Patrol would have been on duty anyway, and will likely consider it a rapid response training situation.


They were also eliminating the risk of yet another bachelor party.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Helped him? Like, detained him on suspicion of whatever so he would have a reason to not show up?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Patrick was stranded at the dock and the replacement ferry ended up leaving 40 minutes late. That's when the Boston Police Department's Harbor Patrol Unit came to his rescue.  Boston police officers Joseph Matthews and Stefani McGrath quickly responded to the dock and were able to ferry Patrick....

I'm curious how they found out.  Like, I doubt anyone was calling the cops for this.  Maybe they overheard the radio convo between boat operators about the mechanical issues and decided "what the heck, free PR with our training time?" Or, happened to be at the same dock and saw the situation happening and offered?  Wish the article had explained that.
 
firefly212
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yaaaaaay, copaganda is the best.
 
shabu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DNRTFA. Tell me whoever they helped was Caucasian without telling me...
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd say this should be a lesson in travel scheduling. Like, don't book a flight for the day of the wedding, or plan to get ready across town from the venue only to arrive 30 min early.
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shabu: DNRTFA. Tell me whoever they helped was Caucasian without telling me...


Well, it's Boston sooo.....
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 850x522]


Blue food is always so tasty. It sucks, because it's all sugar
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
