 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Putin knows he made a mistake concerning Ukraine but will never admit it. "I think in the dark, quiet hours at two o'clock in the morning when he wakes up, he realizes he's made a mistake. Publicly, he'll never admit that. Never"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
43
    More: Obvious, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former NATO leader James Stavridis, Neo-Nazis, invasion of Ukraine, very dire straits, Western countries, Russia's military  
•       •       •

754 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2022 at 12:35 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He clearly isn't a Seinfeld person.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have no actual knowledge of the man's internal thought processes or his inner circle and am in fact blindly speculating in order to deliver an interesting soundbite on air. However, the fact that I added he'll never publicly admit to my speculation being true means that as long as he does in fact remain silent, I'm automatically correct. Now please award me a lucrative commentator contract with some national news organization."
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
His only regret is not putting more money into buying shares of US & Euro Defense companies.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: His only regret is not putting more money into buying shares of US & Euro Defense companies.


He'll never admit it, but late at night, his deepest regret is not investing more heavily in Dogecoin.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "I have no actual knowledge of the man's internal thought processes or his inner circle and am in fact blindly speculating in order to deliver an interesting soundbite on air. However, the fact that I added he'll never publicly admit to my speculation being true means that as long as he does in fact remain silent, I'm automatically correct. Now please award me a lucrative commentator contract with some national news organization."


Thread over
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't think Putin is in touch with reality enough to realize he stuck his and his nation's dick in a meat grinder.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "I have no actual knowledge of the man's internal thought processes or his inner circle and am in fact blindly speculating in order to deliver an interesting soundbite on air. However, the fact that I added he'll never publicly admit to my speculation being true means that as long as he does in fact remain silent, I'm automatically correct. Now please award me a lucrative commentator contract with some national news organization."


Even if he does publicly state otherwise, I can just say he's covering.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It might be melodramatic, but I think we've known since the 1950s that nuclear strike was likely to be the result of saving face going beyond the point of no return.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: He clearly isn't a Seinfeld person.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotcha.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think that Putin, like Trump, has spent so many years surrounded by sycophants and yes-men that he actually believes his own bullshiat.
 
neofonz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I think he knows it in his heart...."

This is where I stopped reading.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And
Fark user imageView Full Size


See ya,
Wouldn't wanna be ya.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eventually the Russians are gonna decide that Ukraine isn't their enemies, Putin is...and that's when Vlad is in serious trouble.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It might be melodramatic, but I think we've known since the 1950s that nuclear strike was likely to be the result of saving face going beyond the point of no return.


Um, NO!
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I think that Putin, like Trump, has spent so many years surrounded by sycophants and yes-men that he actually believes his own bullshiat.


Absolutely, yes.
But now Vlad can't ignore reality anymore. His bad decisions are having negative consequences and he can't do anything about it.
Doubling down on the lies isn't helping.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's going for the gold.  How about a grievous mistake regarding nuclear things -- which includes reactors and bombs?  He has nothing to lose.  China may have a say in his plans, too, so long as they get Taiwan.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neofonz: "I think he knows it in his heart...."

This is where I stopped reading.


His heart, That piece of worthless coal became dark as a 1000 midnight's eons ago...

And an author gets stabbed.
Wow.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

neofonz: "I think he knows it in his heart...."

This is where I stopped reading.


Reminds me of a different person who though the could read Putin's inner dialog, but came to a very different conclusion:

"I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. We had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country." - George W. Bush, June 2001, on meeting Vladimir Putin
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On the plus side, A rare cheer for the level of corruption and graft that made ukrainian resistance possible....
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Metallica, Metallica ffs, played Antarctica
This poon sandwichski ain't playing shiat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: On the plus side, A rare cheer for the level of corruption and graft that made ukrainian resistance possible....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He'll use nukes before he'll surrender.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Somaticasual: On the plus side, A rare cheer for the level of corruption and graft that made ukrainian resistance possible....

[Fark user image image 425x233]


You made me lol..
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Sin'sHero: His only regret is not putting more money into buying shares of US & Euro Defense companies.

He'll never admit it, but late at night, his deepest regret is not investing more heavily in Dogecoin.


If it gets him out of Ukraine, I'll happily throw my million and a half shares into the pot.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

king of vegas: He'll use nukes before he'll surrender.


Surrender is using nukes.
Like why aren't they going full valkyrie on his ass?

Like, beat usa to Space, yeri gergarian, and the dog, but  yacht rock is going to let your family's fall.
Billionaires are killing the west so battle of wits...
Ok
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know, if he allowed opposition parties then he would have someone to blame for sticking his dick in the Ukrainian bee-hive.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: neofonz: "I think he knows it in his heart...."

This is where I stopped reading.

Reminds me of a different person who though the could read Putin's inner dialog, but came to a very different conclusion:

"I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. We had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country." - George W. Bush, June 2001, on meeting Vladimir Putin


Trigger
Gw, terrible...
Al gore is my president for the last 20 years...oh...fark
Yeah, and look up when asked who ran Pakistan?

That draft dodging fark, oh
Clear brush in crawford...

Wipe
Worst ever, ....Alabama national guard.

Ya, heros..
Fark I'm going to barf
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: On the plus side, A rare cheer for the level of corruption and graft that made ukrainian resistance possible....


Indeed. Where would we be now if we hadn't dumped cash in there and gotten a pro-western government?

We would not have seen the paper tiger.  And instead we might have seen a resurgent USSR like papa poopoo wanted.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: neofonz: "I think he knows it in his heart...."

This is where I stopped reading.

Reminds me of a different person who though the could read Putin's inner dialog, but came to a very different conclusion:

"I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. We had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country." - George W. Bush, June 2001, on meeting Vladimir Putin


Fark user imageView Full Size


I have years to exist bc I'm a tiger.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: neofonz: "I think he knows it in his heart...."

This is where I stopped reading.

Reminds me of a different person who though the could read Putin's inner dialog, but came to a very different conclusion:

"I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. We had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country." - George W. Bush, June 2001, on meeting Vladimir Putin


Check out mollie ivins or jim hightower.
Broke Texas and gets my pet goat...
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Regrets, I've had a few - But then again, shoot those who mention
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Enigmamf: neofonz: "I think he knows it in his heart...."

This is where I stopped reading.

Reminds me of a different person who though the could read Putin's inner dialog, but came to a very different conclusion:

"I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. We had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country." - George W. Bush, June 2001, on meeting Vladimir Putin

Trigger
Gw, terrible...
Al gore is my president for the last 20 years...oh...fark
Yeah, and look up when asked who ran Pakistan?

That draft dodging fark, oh
Clear brush in crawford...

Wipe
Worst ever, ....Alabama national guard.

Ya, heros..
Fark I'm going to barf


Suck it, Trebek!

I'll take anal bum cover for $200.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It might be melodramatic, but I think we've known since the 1950s that nuclear strike was likely to be the result of saving face going beyond the point of no return.


That's a little melodramatic, yeah.
 
semiotix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This isn't about Putin specifically, since I don't know enough about him to say which particular flavor of crazy he is. But there are certain things that are true of anyone willing to put themselves in the role of Tsar of All the Russias (or whatever position of great authority that you want to make all about you).

He doesn't regret this...

because he doesn't acknowledge the concept of a mistake...

because he doesn't believe in any worldview in which it makes sense to say "doing what I did was a mistake"...

and for the most part, that belief has worked out great for him, so it's self-reinforcing.

It's like if I took a spelling test, but the teacher who graded it only spoke French, so marked it all wrong. I wouldn't feel regretful about what I'd done -- she's the one who doesn't understand what's happening here. And if I can have her killed for getting in my way, there's really no reason to dwell on it at all.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One-armed lathe operator: "It was the lathe's fault, really."

No one gives a shiat whether he admits fault; it's as plain as day. His failure to admit fault is just another failure on his part, nothing more.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, duh. But strongmen never admit to mistakes, even as everything crumbles around them
 
houstondragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No wonder he and Trump get along so well. Both delusional and unable to admit mistakes.
 
db2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I don't think Putin is in touch with reality enough to realize he stuck his and his nation's dick in a meat grinder.


Yeah, the idea might cross his mind, but he won't admit it to himself let alone publicly.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Republican's feel the same way about Trump but unfortunately, much like Putin, they are willing and able to let the world burn rather then admit any mistakes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i wonder what Snowden is up to these days... other than becoming a Russian citizen.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.