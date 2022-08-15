 Skip to content
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19. This means something. Or nothing
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It means dick. If he dies from severe COVID maybe then the anti-vax lunatics can get their underwear in the traditional mega-wad. But if like the rest of us, post vax, it's like a cold, maybe, then... wait, never mind. Data doesn't matter to you anti-vax idiots. Party on with your mega-wads.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm positive that this means something.

Don't be so negative.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It means Covid is highly infectious and widespread.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: It means dick. If he dies from severe COVID maybe then the anti-vax lunatics can get their underwear in the traditional mega-wad. But if like the rest of us, post vax, it's like a cold, maybe, then... wait, never mind. Data doesn't matter to you anti-vax idiots. Party on with your mega-wads.


Yep. We're double-boosted, and Mrs. Prolactin and I both got it. I didn't have any symptoms, she was tired with a light cough for 3 days.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It means a lot of "I told you so" anti-vax crowing on Fox News tonight.

Not that you'd watch that shiat channel.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would mean something if he were patient zero. Unless...there is always time travel. Hm, this conspiracy theory could get just potato enough to work. Lemme think on that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Probably bad chicken soup.
 
oldfool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've had four Pfizer shots and I'm about to get a fifth the only thing I wait for is the doctors permission.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vaxxed/boosted and had it last month. Felt a bit tired for a few days and had a stuffy head. Meh
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It means what most thinking people have known for some time: covid is endemic and vaccines will probably keep you from dying or even serious illness, but not infection itself. If the vaxxed, guarded, and screened President can get it, the rest of us will too.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The vaccine has limited effect on preventing spread, and limited effect on preventing symptoms. What it DOES do reliably is make the symptoms far less severe and extremely unlikely to kill you.

It's the most important tool in dealing with this plague, but it's not the only tool you should be using. That really, REALLY should not be news at this point.
 
