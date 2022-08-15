 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Back in the 1960s the US studied pollutants by dumping them in wilderness areas to see what would happen. Thankfully we've moved beyond such half-baked methods... oh wait   (mprnews.org) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists: We're polluting the environment to save the environment, so give us a break guys
Environmentalists: You're releasing too much
Scientists: Well, we're using just a tiny amount of it
Environmentalists: The release will be equivalent to burning millions of pounds of coal
Scientists: *smoke bomb*
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Scientists: We're polluting the environment to save the environment, so give us a break guys
Environmentalists: You're releasing too much
Scientists: Well, we're using just a tiny amount of it
Environmentalists: The release will be equivalent to burning millions of pounds of coal
Scientists: *smoke bomb*


A million pounds of coal over a 30-year project lifespan.

eia.govView Full Size


Go ahead, plot it.

And as for:
"In short, the environmental consequence of a small SF6 application in the park is significant," noted White, who recommended that NEON immediately substitute an alternative gas, such as argon,

I'll leave it as an exercise for the student to figure out why something which comprises about 1% of the atmosphere might not be an ideal choice for a tracer gas.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why scientists have pumped a potent greenhouse gas into streams

El Río Seltzer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems these scientist idiots need a reality check.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
no1curr
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guys.  We don't need to actively create the environment you want to study.  Just be patient.  The entire god damned world is about to become your laboratory.
 
p51d007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And after the study, they will say it's getting hotter because of "man made" climate change.
Well, yeah, you dumped that much, caused the temperature to rise, but they won't mention
that.  It wil be because of all the SUV's, cars and what not, but, not all of the private jets, yachts
and what not of the elitist class.  ;)

So far, this ecology study has released around 108 pounds of the gas, which has about the same impact as burning more than a million pounds of coal.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait.  Hold up.  SF6 is six times heavier than air.  It's the stuff you huff when you want the opposite effect of helium (make your voice stupidly deep) and you have to stand on your head to make sure you get all of it out of your lungs.  Fill a balloon with it and it drops to the ground like a stone.  How does it stay airborne?  I get that it's a potent greenhouse gas, but in order for it to contribute to the greenhouse effect, it has to be in the atmosphere.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1960s ref: "We think radioactive fallout might contaminate the food chain, so lets put some radioactive waste in the food chain and see who gets cancer"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Chariot

/No white folks were endangered, so it passed the ethics rules of the time
//If it worked they were going to nuke Alaska to make a harbor
///And if that worked they were going to nuke Central America to make a bigger and more glow-y Panama canal
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: How does it stay airborne?


Wind mixes the atmosphere up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lockheed was developing a nuclear powered aircraft in the 1950s and they had a research facility that irradiated a forest to see what would happen. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dawson_Forest

It turns out irradiating a forest kills it.  It's recovered now though.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Somewhat related my friend wanted to become a farmer. There are  many abandoned farms in SW Virginia. My friend took me with him to look at these 40 ac. $225,000 with a manf. type home on it. It was just one more retired farmer and he has a nice place in VA that is now legal to grow in with licence.

Each and every farm had a junk pile and whatever else. Why? well in poor counties near say Red Oak VA. they do not provide any dumpsters for miles and miles. So over time these things were 20 feet tall in the back areas.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wait.  Hold up.  SF6 is six times heavier than air.  It's the stuff you huff when you want the opposite effect of helium (make your voice stupidly deep) and you have to stand on your head to make sure you get all of it out of your lungs.  Fill a balloon with it and it drops to the ground like a stone.  How does it stay airborne?  I get that it's a potent greenhouse gas, but in order for it to contribute to the greenhouse effect, it has to be in the atmosphere.


The lower atmosphere mixes together.

Look at a beam of sunlight shining into a room. You'll notice little specks of dust floating around. Each dust grain is much heavier than a single molecule, yet they don't instantly crash to the floor. A small breeze can send them upward.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You mean the same people who said, "Let's pump these black folks, prisoners, and soldiers full of toxic shiat, illegal drugs, radiation, etc. and see what happens"?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Psychopusher: How does it stay airborne?

Wind mixes the atmosphere up.


Not forever.  It's too heavy to stay churning up there with the other, much lighter elements.  Fluid dynamics pretty much guarantees it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you can think of a better way to test the effects of pollution on the environment, I'm all ears...

*dons lab coat, proceeds to dump used motor oil in storm sewer*
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Psychopusher: Wait.  Hold up.  SF6 is six times heavier than air.  It's the stuff you huff when you want the opposite effect of helium (make your voice stupidly deep) and you have to stand on your head to make sure you get all of it out of your lungs.  Fill a balloon with it and it drops to the ground like a stone.  How does it stay airborne?  I get that it's a potent greenhouse gas, but in order for it to contribute to the greenhouse effect, it has to be in the atmosphere.

The lower atmosphere mixes together.

Look at a beam of sunlight shining into a room. You'll notice little specks of dust floating around. Each dust grain is much heavier than a single molecule, yet they don't instantly crash to the floor. A small breeze can send them upward.


For a while, sure, but like dust, it will eventually settle.  100 metric tons of space dust settles on Earth every day.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's like a Tuskegee Experiment for the earth.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: You mean the same people who said, "Let's pump these black folks, prisoners, and soldiers full of toxic shiat, illegal drugs, radiation, etc. and see what happens"?


They get annoyed?
 
farker99
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: 1960s ref: "We think radioactive fallout might contaminate the food chain, so lets put some radioactive waste in the food chain and see who gets cancer"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Chariot

/No white folks were endangered, so it passed the ethics rules of the time
//If it worked they were going to nuke Alaska to make a harbor
///And if that worked they were going to nuke Central America to make a bigger and more glow-y Panama canal


My FIL studied using Nuclear bombs to make harbors in Hawaii.
/Didn't get to the blow things up stage
//He kind of wanted to
///He was a very interesting guy.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wait.  Hold up.  SF6 is six times heavier than air.  It's the stuff you huff when you want the opposite effect of helium (make your voice stupidly deep) and you have to stand on your head to make sure you get all of it out of your lungs.  Fill a balloon with it and it drops to the ground like a stone.  How does it stay airborne?  I get that it's a potent greenhouse gas, but in order for it to contribute to the greenhouse effect, it has to be in the atmosphere.


They are injecting into waterways.

It will dissolve in the water and be carried into the atmosphere with the water vapor.  And then the wind starts a-blowin'.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These are the basic steps you should follow to become a research scientist: Obtain a bachelor's degree. Complete a master's degree.
...
Consider a doctorate.
Obtain a bachelor's degree. ...
Complete a master's degree. ...
Gain experience. ...
Pursue certifications. ...
Consider a doctorate
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: They are injecting into waterways.

It will dissolve in the water and be carried into the atmosphere with the water vapor. And then the wind starts a-blowin'.


Okay, that stands to reason as to how it gets up there -- but how does it stay up there long enough to contribute to the greenhouse effect?  It's still a heavy-ass gas, it'll eventually have to come down again.
 
patrick767
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: And after the study, they will say it's getting hotter because of "man made" climate change.
Well, yeah, you dumped that much, caused the temperature to rise, but they won't mention
that.  It wil be because of all the SUV's, cars and what not, but, not all of the private jets, yachts
and what not of the elitist class.  ;)

So far, this ecology study has released around 108 pounds of the gas, which has about the same impact as burning more than a million pounds of coal.


Short answer: No.

Longer answer: Admittedly it's a bad look, but it's also kind of a drop in the bucket. The US consumed about 546 million tons of coal in 2021. That's about 1.1 billion pounds. As recently as 2008, it was almost double that. US coal consumption is less than 7% of worldwide consumption.
 
