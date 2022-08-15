 Skip to content
(MSN)   Iran, regarding Salman Rushdie's stabbing. "We had nothing to do with it. Besides, he was asking for it. Did you see what he was wearing?"   (msn.com) divider line
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did Iran offer to pay his attacker's bail?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It was your Ayatollah Khomeini who put the fatwa on him in the first place though, Iran. Maybe y'all should have rescinded it if you didn't want to be blamed for an attack on Rushdie.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
tekmo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: "No one has the right to accuse Iran," Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in his weekly press conference.

Literally EVERYONE has the right to accuse Iran, you disingenuous sack of shiat.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, the leader of your country issued a fatwah against him and then no future leaders have rescinded this since? Yeah, that's on you Iran.

Also the guy who actually stabbed him, but yeah. Iran's fault.
 
