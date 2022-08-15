 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Hot girls with irritable bowel syndrome are "flooding social media." Eww   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Irritable bowel syndrome, gorgeous girls, Abdominal pain, peppermint teas, New England Journal of Medicine, better gut health, Irritable Bowel Girl, research studies  
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two girls, one tikto... ********************CARRIER LOST****************
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This from the rag that is the inevitable product of IBS.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
To be fair, maybe your issues with bathrooms aren't all toilet related, Sniffany.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Impossible. I've been infromed that Hot Girls Don't Poop.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Have a daughter who was worried she had IBS. Turns out it was probably a side effect of the Adderall.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"She's a 10, but"

No, no she is not.

/just because some of you have no standards doesn't mean i'm studman69  ( ._.) so keep it to yourself, pal
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Got any pics
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
[...bringing awareness to an issue that often gets flushed away from the public conversation.]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unless your into that.

the above comment is just a general comment and in no way should it be inferred that commenter is into scat porn
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I feel flush
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hot, loose, soupy girls.
 
assjuice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some depraved incel will still be pushing for anal
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is IBS the new gluten allergy?
Remember when everyone was allergic to gluten? Good times.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is IBS the new gluten allergy?
Remember when everyone was allergic to gluten? Good times.


Self lubricating.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"She's a 10, but"

Nope, but she took five number 2s since this morning.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: abhorrent1: Is IBS the new gluten allergy?
Remember when everyone was allergic to gluten? Good times.

Self lubricating.


That was meant for the post above with the oddly relevant handle.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
IBS and fibromyalgia are the two main complaints I get when I meet hot young women.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is more tubgirl than 2-girls 1-cup.

/the memories won't go away
 
jim32rr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

king of vegas: IBS and fibromyalgia are the two main complaints I get when I meet hot young women.


You are not allowed to hang out at the Doctor's office, probation remember?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Of all things in my body i want to be irritated, I believe my bowels to be at the end of that list
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hot girls with their own personal foghorns.

Hot girls doing laundry with challenging stains.
 
