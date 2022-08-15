 Skip to content
Taliban cleric killed by leg bomb, worrying arms control experts
AlgaeRancher
2 hours ago  
Ok subby that's funny, good job 👍
 
fatassbastard
2 hours ago  
Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian
1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack

[Fark user image 425x235]


So, they had a hand in the attack.
 
toraque
1 hour ago  

xanadian: fatassbastard: Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack

[Fark user image 425x235]

So, they had a hand in the attack.


You know, I'm fine with whichever one ends up being de feeted.
 
hardinparamedic
1 hour ago  
ISIS can be as novel as they want.

They still don't have a missile consisting of four teenage edgelords holding gun show katanas.
 
Unsung_Hero
1 hour ago  
So... One group of violent savages attacked another?  And the West wasn't involved?

Win-win-win.

Win-win-win.
 
Fasces Breaker
1 hour ago  
They're the same picture.
 
Somaticasual
1 hour ago  
Subby, you're a slightly horrible person.
But that was deeply funny....
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
1 hour ago  
John Mellencamp - Get A Leg Up
Youtube R7eve-kJHSA
 
Billy Bathsalt
1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: So... One group of violent savages attacked another?  And the West wasn't involved?

Win-win-win.

Win-win-win.


The don't have a leg to stand on.
 
nytmare
55 minutes ago  
Great, now we're all going to have to start removing our legs during airport security screening.
 
RedfordRenegade
54 minutes ago  
I would think being a Cleric, he would have seen that coming.
 
Heliodorus
52 minutes ago  

xanadian: fatassbastard: Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack

[Fark user image 425x235]

So, they had a hand in the attack.


No, they just stuck their foot in it.
 
Ponzholio
52 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: I would think being a Cleric, he would have seen that coming.


He wasn't even supposed to be there today.
 
MythDragon
51 minutes ago  
Apparently a one legged man do can do pretty good in an ass kicking contest.
 
PirateKing
51 minutes ago  
And that's how a one-legged man wins an ass-kicking contest.
 
cherryl taggart
50 minutes ago  
I don't believe it.  ISIS has been quiet for a while.  It could have been just about anybody and ISIS was just the first to jump up and claim credit.

It's like when a bunch of idjits overrun the police and try to storm the Capitol.  First, they're patriots, then they're police bashing Nazis, then they're misled good old boys, never meaning no harm.

I just don't believe any of them and their bragging.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
50 minutes ago  
Don't skip leg day
 
mononymous
47 minutes ago  
The enemy of my enemy is...still my enemy.

/let them fight.

/let them fight.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
46 minutes ago  
My Weeners is "Good - let them kill each other!" but then I remembered that both group are such psychotic evil bastards that they don't care how many innocent bystanders they murder along the way.
 
Fireproof
45 minutes ago  
Taliban bard inconsolable.
 
MythDragon
45 minutes ago  

PirateKing: And that's how a one-legged man wins an ass-kicking contest.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
holyflurkingschnitt
44 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this
 
John the Magnificent
44 minutes ago  
Might as well cancel the HOTY contest, cuz WE HAVE A WINNER!
 
Intrepid00
44 minutes ago  
I did not see the as a possibility that al-Qaeda, Taliban, and Isis locked into a kinky three way over Afghanistan.
 
Opiate of the Lasses
43 minutes ago  
Now this is classic Fark.

/bravo subby
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
41 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I don't believe it.  ISIS has been quiet for a while.  It could have been just about anybody and ISIS was just the first to jump up and claim credit.

It's like when a bunch of idjits overrun the police and try to storm the Capitol.  First, they're patriots, then they're police bashing Nazis, then they're misled good old boys, never meaning no harm.

I just don't believe any of them and their bragging.


You're thinking of the wrong ISIS.
It was this one:
It was this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
41 minutes ago  
What part of "shall not be infringed!" Didn't you understand?

Of course, ISIS claimed responsibility. Which doesn't mean they did it.
 
DHT3
40 minutes ago  
Live by the sword, die by the yada yada yada
 
heavymetal
36 minutes ago  
With the killing of the Al Qaeda leader by the drone, this Isis attack on a Taliban cleric, and the newly unclassified memo stating  that Al Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan; I am wondering if the Taliban is working with the U.S. in secrecy against Al Qaeda and Isis within the Afghan borders to get their money unfroze? With the U.S. intelligence report that Al Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan, it was probably he Taliban leaders that gave the Al Qaeda's leader's location to the U.S. as a sign o good faith. Plus it's easier to be the rebel than the government, and now Al Qaeda and Isis are a threat to Taliban rule.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
36 minutes ago  

Opiate of the Lasses: Now this is classic Fark.

/bravo subby

/bravo subby


Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to fark
 
tekmo
32 minutes ago  
Remember that time the Taliban assassinated Ahmad Shah Massoud by putting a bomb in a camera and the Taliban assassins pretended they were there to do an on-camera interview?

Fark the Taliban. I hope every last goddam one of them dies screaming.

Fark the Taliban. I hope every last goddam one of them dies screaming.
 
Oysterman
29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Two16
29 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: cherryl taggart: I don't believe it.  ISIS has been quiet for a while.  It could have been just about anybody and ISIS was just the first to jump up and claim credit.

It's like when a bunch of idjits overrun the police and try to storm the Capitol.  First, they're patriots, then they're police bashing Nazis, then they're misled good old boys, never meaning no harm.

I just don't believe any of them and their bragging.

You're thinking of the wrong ISIS.
It was this one:
[Fark user image 151x333]


I like mine better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing
28 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: cherryl taggart: I don't believe it.  ISIS has been quiet for a while.  It could have been just about anybody and ISIS was just the first to jump up and claim credit.

It's like when a bunch of idjits overrun the police and try to storm the Capitol.  First, they're patriots, then they're police bashing Nazis, then they're misled good old boys, never meaning no harm.

I just don't believe any of them and their bragging.

You're thinking of the wrong ISIS.
It was this one:
[Fark user image 151x333]


are you saying it depends on what the definition of ISIS is?
 
derpes_simplex
25 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Opiate of the Lasses: Now this is classic Fark.

/bravo subby

Welcome to fark

/bravo subby

[Fark user image image 416x750]

Welcome to fark


Hey I know that woman.  Her name is Eileen
 
perigee
17 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Hey I know that woman.  Her name is Eileen


Fark user imageView Full Size


So.... Didja?
 
bughunter
15 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


"You have control of the board, subby."
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
14 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Herr Flick's Revenge: cherryl taggart: I don't believe it.  ISIS has been quiet for a while.  It could have been just about anybody and ISIS was just the first to jump up and claim credit.

It's like when a bunch of idjits overrun the police and try to storm the Capitol.  First, they're patriots, then they're police bashing Nazis, then they're misled good old boys, never meaning no harm.

I just don't believe any of them and their bragging.

You're thinking of the wrong ISIS.
It was this one:
[Fark user image 151x333]

are you saying it depends on what the definition of ISIS is?


Well, the goddess was supposed to help people enter the afterlife.
 
Marcos P
13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark
13 minutes ago  

tekmo: Remember that time the Taliban assassinated Ahmad Shah Massoud by putting a bomb in a camera and the Taliban assassins pretended they were there to do an on-camera interview?

Fark the Taliban. I hope every last goddam one of them dies screaming.

Fark the Taliban. I hope every last goddam one of them dies screaming.


I thought it was AL Qaeda that knock off the commander of the northern alliance? Like two days before 9/11
 
BrerRobot
5 minutes ago  
Bob Log III - Log Bomb (live 2022)
Youtube 3xaGeTEAkF8
 
