(Al Jazeera)   Prime Minister Modi says India is eyeing 'developed' tag in 25 years.
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Difficulty: they'll have to ditch Modi long before that can happen.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not until they can all put the poo in the loo.
 
assjuice
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How about 'unlikely'?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Develop a way to clean up that mess?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Developed as in "open bobs"?
 
josiahgould
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It can be done, just look at how South Korea exploded economically after the war. It hopefully will happen since I'd love to visit India but I've been told by recent immigrants that it's neither safe or enjoyable in the more rural and beautiful areas. Tourist areas are fine for bringing income into the country but if I want to "see the sights" I'll personally be waiting for a while.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's going to have to stop being a shiatty little tyrant first.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The way their courts work, 25 years seems rushed.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol this is the grandest declaration I've heard this year! I've watched so many current videos from India and I highly doubt if they can become "developed" in such a short time.

First, they need to remove all the crap from public spaces. You can't deny this when there have been documentaries made about this major problem.

Second, they need to do something about their rape crisis. Sure there are millions of Indians living there, BUT when your rape crime rate is still high in such a huge population, then you know you've got a major societal issue.

Third, they need to clean their water. It's too polluted with crap from factories, not to mention it's full of poo.

These three things alone would require years, probably decades to fix.

Anyway, one good thing I like with India right now are their action movies. Baaghi trilogy and RRR! Those movies are awesome!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My favorite Indian song:
Poo2Loo Campaign: Take Poo To The Loo - Official Music Video
Youtube l01AMCBG0Wk
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is literally no benefit for a country to move its status from developing to developed. Being classified as developing is strictly voluntary and  allows them more freedom to engage in protectionist trade policies under the WTO rules. That is why the countries with the highest per capita GDPs - the petrostates of the Middle East - are officially classified as developing despite their ostentatious wealth.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
already there!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/world femous
//bob. vagene.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, you have to build a few more great works and invest in some technology tracks.
Maybe you'll get lucky and complete a world wonder and enter a golden age.
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Have you considered not bulldozing people's homes on account of their religion?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They are going to need a lot more toilets.
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
India is a guaranteed environmental and climate change disaster.  They are rapidly depleting their water and soil, and climate change is going to make it much, much  worse.  Other than China they lack the ability and means to solve these problems.

A developed India is never going to happen.  

https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2022/08/15/why-monsoon-season-will-not-solve-indias-water-crisis
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
25 years to get half a billion adults toilet trained, and find jobs for the rest that don't involve phoning people while pretending to be Officer Steve from the Socials Securities Department and telling them they are in very big legals trouble, a warrant has been issued for their arrest for not paying taxes, and if you just send them $100 in iTunes gift certificate cards everything will be fine? Good luck!

/Shiathole country is shiatty
 
ajcorp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As long as Modi is in power, this deserves the "Unlikely" tag...
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did he not see what happened when Sri Lanka's former PM made a similar boast?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cmb53208
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's the exact criteria to be considered :develooped"? I've heard some say an HDI above .80, and if that's it I can see a few countries in Latin America crossing the finish line long before India
 
cmb53208
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cmb53208: What's the exact criteria to be considered :develooped"? I've heard some say an HDI above .80, and if that's it I can see a few countries in Latin America crossing the finish line long before India


I mean "developed"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's going to take a hell of a lot. India's probably one of the most fractious and corrupt countries in which I've lived.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

josiahgould: It can be done, just look at how South Korea exploded economically after the war. It hopefully will happen since I'd love to visit India but I've been told by recent immigrants that it's neither safe or enjoyable in the more rural and beautiful areas. Tourist areas are fine for bringing income into the country but if I want to "see the sights" I'll personally be waiting for a while.


Also pollution is 10x worse than it was 3 years ago.
 
id10ts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NOT UNLESS THEY STOP SUCKING UP TO THE ROOSKIES!!!

/end boomer mode
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: already there!

[Fark user image image 850x478]

/world femous
//bob. vagene.


Dem tittays are highly developed
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think Modi misspoke and meant to say "fully grifted."
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
eastcoastdaily.inView Full Size

This is a first world bod
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think you could develop Zambia before you could get India anywhere close to it.

Two words:   Caste System.

Also, a country with almost as many people as China without the beehive mentality.

/ wholesale crapping in the street doesn't help either.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ed Willy: Did he not see what happened when Sri Lanka's former PM made a similar boast?


[Fark user image 850x1493]


Sri Lanka is doing quite well, though! I mean... other than completely falling apart at the seams.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fano: gameshowhost: already there!

[Fark user image image 850x478]

/world femous
//bob. vagene.

Dem tittays are highly developed


i had my eye on them developments for years
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.