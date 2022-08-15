 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   You can judge a person by the friends they keep, and in China and Russia's case they *kaboom* wait, I think their new friends might be terrorists   (aljazeera.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

1293 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2022 at 11:55 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how the jihadists aren't doing much to China about the Uighur oppression....

/or, are they?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But the Taliban rulers have much work left to do as they struggle to revive the country's lifeless economy"

At what point did afghanistan have a non-lifeless economy?  Pre-soviet invasion?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no one told them life was gonna be this way
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no change then.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Taliban are more than content to turn their nation into a shiathole as long as they stay in power.  I see no reason to offer these douchebags a single fig leaf.  The only money spent on the region should be for refugees fleeing the nation.  The rest of them can rot in their totalitarian power.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awh, poor Islamofascists are poor. Fark them. Permanently. The entire country should be a glass parking lot.

They had 20 years to defend the way of human rights and they failed. Not my problem or anyone else's problem anymore.
 
JessieL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Cyclone
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The idea that China would play a big role in Afghanistan has been framed as a threat but letting them do that was one of the most effective things the U.S. could do against China. China has to address security in Afghanistan as it shares a border but they were happy to let the U.S. try to control things.  Now they're stuck with the responsibility.  I like the way this unfortunately paywalled article puts it in its title "China Is Doomed to Play a Significant Role in Afghanistan": https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/07/31/sinostan-china-afghanistan-relations-taliban-history/ .
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

v2micca: The Taliban are more than content to turn their nation into a shiathole as long as they stay in power.  I see no reason to offer these douchebags a single fig leaf.  The only money spent on the region should be for refugees fleeing the nation.  The rest of them can rot in their totalitarian power.


Yeah the best thing the Taliban could do for the people of Afghanistan would be to strap on bomb vests, walk out into the wilderness, and pull the cords all at once.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: The idea that China would play a big role in Afghanistan has been framed as a threat but letting them do that was one of the most effective things the U.S. could do against China. China has to address security in Afghanistan as it shares a border but they were happy to let the U.S. try to control things.  Now they're stuck with the responsibility.  I like the way this unfortunately paywalled article puts it in its title "China Is Doomed to Play a Significant Role in Afghanistan": https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/07/31/sinostan-china-afghanistan-relations-taliban-history/ .


Afghanistan and China share ONE small border ... at 16,000+ feet and requires traversing a few hundred miles of the Himalayas to get there. It's basically no man's land.

I don't think they really need to be involved in Afghanistan if they don't want to be.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wakhjir_Pass
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...because working with Russia and a nation that regularly puts its Muslims in prison is just such a great proposition for them and could never have any downsides?
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...because working with Russia and a nation that regularly puts its Muslims in prison is just such a great proposition for them and could never have any downsides?


Maybe Uighurs aren't *real* Muslims?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cockroaches.
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: hubiestubert: ...because working with Russia and a nation that regularly puts its Muslims in prison is just such a great proposition for them and could never have any downsides?

Maybe Uighurs aren't *real* Muslims?


It appears as though both are Sunni so you'd think the Taliban would actually care.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "But the Taliban rulers have much work left to do as they struggle to revive the country's lifeless economy"

At what point did afghanistan have a non-lifeless economy?  Pre-soviet invasion?


Photos my mom took in the late 1960s appear to confirm that Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif were pretty cosmopolitan at the time.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can the usa win one?
Last I look, wwii
Coming up on 100 years since usa was actually good, this superpower is us
And were hemorrhaging war efforts.
No money no teachers no....
A lot of people. My friends died so we can withdraw.
I'm incredibly dumbfounded.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "But the Taliban rulers have much work left to do as they struggle to revive the country's lifeless economy"

At what point did afghanistan have a non-lifeless economy?  Pre-soviet invasion?

Photos my mom took in the late 1960s appear to confirm that Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif were pretty cosmopolitan at the time.


Lebanon too.
 
