(USA Today)   Ah California, land of sunshine, surf, movie stars, and mega-floods that could submerge cities such as Sacramento, Stockton, Fresno and Los Angeles   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Weather, Global warming, Climate change, Climate, Flood, Precipitation, new study, California  
posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2022 at 11:05 AM



53 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mega flood of California flood stories maybe.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like local real estate prices were overdue for a serious correction in any case
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devastating flooding in Stockton and Fresno might be the nicest thing that ever happened to them
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Devastating flooding in Stockton and Fresno might be the nicest thing that ever happened to them


Crossing my fingers that it includes Bakersfield
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Learn to swim...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1. Build an underwater habitat in Lodi.
2. Wait.
3. Profit.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought California was going to slide into the ocean? The mystics and statistics say it will.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

/nor cal will be fine.
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What about Otisburg?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh boy! new water rides for Disney and Knotts Berry Farm!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: urger: Devastating flooding in Stockton and Fresno might be the nicest thing that ever happened to them

Crossing my fingers that it includes Bakersfield


C'mon
Dwight Yoakam - Streets of Bakersfield (Official Music Video) [HD]
Youtube 8qQQGcRGWcY
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TOOL - Ænema (Audio)
Youtube rHcmnowjfrQ

Learn to swim, learn to swim, learn to swim
 
fngoofy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You, me, and Fresno Bob...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wax_on: And nothing of value was lost.

/nor cal will be fine.


And in todays lesson we learn that Stockton and Sacramento are in Southern California.
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well dammit.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby left out SF. Every time there's a major storm, the rain literally shuts down large portions of the Financial District. It's absolutely pathetic, and not sure why or how businesses tolerate it, but they should absolutely leave SF and go to a city with infrastructure capable of withstanding a rain storm. Because if and when this supposed "mega flood" hits, SF will do down for the count and there's no telling how long it will take to get back up. They are beholden to PG&E after all, and they are better known for blowing stuff up than running a competent energy infrastructure
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Surfs up!
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better hope Ian Ziering doesn't have anything going on that day
independent.ieView Full Size
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark 'em.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Subby left out SF. Every time there's a major storm, the rain literally shuts down large portions of the Financial District. It's absolutely pathetic, and not sure why or how businesses tolerate it, but they should absolutely leave SF and go to a city with infrastructure capable of withstanding a rain storm. Because if and when this supposed "mega flood" hits, SF will do down for the count and there's no telling how long it will take to get back up. They are beholden to PG&E after all, and they are better known for blowing stuff up than running a competent energy infrastructure


San Francisco, renowned for being completely flat.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seriously what value would be lost if LA was turned into Atlantis tomorrow?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's hope they make the movie first.  In Vancouver, of course.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
could may might possibly.  the language of certainty.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rip_Rufus: I thought California was going to slide into the ocean? The mystics and statistics say it will.


Only if you don't understand plate tectonics. The San Andreas fault is a horizontal interface. The Coast is moving north and inland south.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Seriously what value would be lost if LA was turned into Atlantis tomorrow?


The porn industry?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, in CA we have earthquakes, wildfires and now mega floods and mega droughts. The midwest has tornado's and floods, snow storms, ice, heatwaves, hurricanes on the south east coast.... Is there anywhere in the country that doesn't have most of these things, seems impossible to find.


/just trying to figure out where I will inevitably be moving to some day-out of the SF Bay Area.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's a trillion dollars, anyhow? pfft mere pocket change
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Seriously what value would be lost if LA was turned into Atlantis tomorrow?


A lot of good taco shops, Korean BBQ joints, and...nope, that's about it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Seriously what value would be lost if LA was turned into Atlantis tomorrow?

The porn industry?


I strenuously rescind my previous comment.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: So, in CA we have earthquakes, wildfires and now mega floods and mega droughts. The midwest has tornado's and floods, snow storms, ice, heatwaves, hurricanes on the south east coast.... Is there anywhere in the country that doesn't have most of these things, seems impossible to find.


/just trying to figure out where I will inevitably be moving to some day-out of the SF Bay Area.


Northeast. We get about one hurricane every 20-30 years, and mild amounts of snow each winter.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: urger: Devastating flooding in Stockton and Fresno might be the nicest thing that ever happened to them

Crossing my fingers that it includes Bakersfield


I'm pretty sure if there were a way to eliminate Stockton, Fresno, AND Bakersfield in one fell swoop someone would've tried it already.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xcheopis: The Exit Stencilist: Subby left out SF. Every time there's a major storm, the rain literally shuts down large portions of the Financial District. It's absolutely pathetic, and not sure why or how businesses tolerate it, but they should absolutely leave SF and go to a city with infrastructure capable of withstanding a rain storm. Because if and when this supposed "mega flood" hits, SF will do down for the count and there's no telling how long it will take to get back up. They are beholden to PG&E after all, and they are better known for blowing stuff up than running a competent energy infrastructure

San Francisco, renowned for being completely flat.


You are daft aren't you?

FYI: The majority of the FiDi is on landfill. The hills you speak of are to the west and north of the FiDi. In fact, everything from China Basin up to Fishermen's Wharf is at or near sea level

I can tell you've never actually been to SF, but if you had, I'm 100% positive you'd be one of those clueless idiots who packed only T-shirt's and shirts for June in the City, and froze your ass off as you stood in hours long lines for cheesy tourist shiat

I actually lived there for a decade, so I know a thing or two about that place
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: So, in CA we have earthquakes, wildfires and now mega floods and mega droughts. The midwest has tornado's and floods, snow storms, ice, heatwaves, hurricanes on the south east coast.... Is there anywhere in the country that doesn't have most of these things, seems impossible to find.


/just trying to figure out where I will inevitably be moving to some day-out of the SF Bay Area.


south of (or the more southern parts of) non-WI/MN great lakes states have occasional nice weather

/i mean, there's the supervolcano thing but...
//ok then there are the maga folk...
///plz ignore my earlier suggestion
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: wax_on: And nothing of value was lost.

/nor cal will be fine.

And in todays lesson we learn that Stockton and Sacramento are in Southern California.


The word southern isn't mentioned anywhere in the article.
 
pukingtrader
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is literally 160-year-old news.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I believe the solution has already been created.


uswank-buenobarcelona.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


C'mon Silicon Valley, you telling me you can't afford to have every home move up above the clouds or even 12 feet? Maybe they need to pay a few more $$$ in taxes!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Zizzowop: So, in CA we have earthquakes, wildfires and now mega floods and mega droughts. The midwest has tornado's and floods, snow storms, ice, heatwaves, hurricanes on the south east coast.... Is there anywhere in the country that doesn't have most of these things, seems impossible to find.


/just trying to figure out where I will inevitably be moving to some day-out of the SF Bay Area.

south of (or the more southern parts of) non-WI/MN great lakes states have occasional nice weather

/i mean, there's the supervolcano thing but...
//ok then there are the maga folk...
///plz ignore my earlier suggestion


ope, forgot MI

non-WI/MN/MI
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fngoofy: You, me, and Fresno Bob...


urger: Devastating flooding in Stockton and Fresno might be the nicest thing that ever happened to them


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fresno? Nobody goes to Fresno..
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The last time this happened in 1862 Nevada City, CA (where I grew up) was one of the larger populated cities in California because of the gold rush.  It also heavily flooded, just subsided faster, despite being 2500' elevation and located in the foothills below Lake Tahoe.  It wouldn't *just* be the central valley that floods bad, there are population centers all over the mountains of northern California now that would also get wrecked with this much water.  And that's where the dams that control the release of water to the California Aqueduct are located.  Destruction uphill would be bad for everyone.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But which wins - Megaflood or Volcano?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

//RIP Anne Heche
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

natazha: Rip_Rufus: I thought California was going to slide into the ocean? The mystics and statistics say it will.

Only if you don't understand plate tectonics. The San Andreas fault is a horizontal interface. The Coast is moving north and inland south.


If what you really mean by "horizontal" is vertical.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: xcheopis: The Exit Stencilist: Subby left out SF. Every time there's a major storm, the rain literally shuts down large portions of the Financial District. It's absolutely pathetic, and not sure why or how businesses tolerate it, but they should absolutely leave SF and go to a city with infrastructure capable of withstanding a rain storm. Because if and when this supposed "mega flood" hits, SF will do down for the count and there's no telling how long it will take to get back up. They are beholden to PG&E after all, and they are better known for blowing stuff up than running a competent energy infrastructure

San Francisco, renowned for being completely flat.

You are daft aren't you?

FYI: The majority of the FiDi is on landfill. The hills you speak of are to the west and north of the FiDi. In fact, everything from China Basin up to Fishermen's Wharf is at or near sea level

I can tell you've never actually been to SF, but if you had, I'm 100% positive you'd be one of those clueless idiots who packed only T-shirt's and shirts for June in the City, and froze your ass off as you stood in hours long lines for cheesy tourist shiat

I actually lived there for a decade, so I know a thing or two about that place


easiest place in the world to spot an out of towner.

/'06-present
//not planning to move
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: But which wins - Megaflood or Volcano?
[i.pinimg.com image 736x981]
//RIP Anne Heche


I lurve that flick. And Dante's Peak. Perfect shlock.

1997 was like a brief revival of '70s disaster film awesomeness.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: johnny_vegas: wax_on: And nothing of value was lost.

/nor cal will be fine.

And in todays lesson we learn that Stockton and Sacramento are in Southern California.

The word southern isn't mentioned anywhere in the article.


bah, I missed the post you were responding to somehow. Coffee hasn't kicked in yet
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: xcheopis: The Exit Stencilist: Subby left out SF. Every time there's a major storm, the rain literally shuts down large portions of the Financial District. It's absolutely pathetic, and not sure why or how businesses tolerate it, but they should absolutely leave SF and go to a city with infrastructure capable of withstanding a rain storm. Because if and when this supposed "mega flood" hits, SF will do down for the count and there's no telling how long it will take to get back up. They are beholden to PG&E after all, and they are better known for blowing stuff up than running a competent energy infrastructure

San Francisco, renowned for being completely flat.

You are daft aren't you?

FYI: The majority of the FiDi is on landfill. The hills you speak of are to the west and north of the FiDi. In fact, everything from China Basin up to Fishermen's Wharf is at or near sea level

I can tell you've never actually been to SF, but if you had, I'm 100% positive you'd be one of those clueless idiots who packed only T-shirt's and shirts for June in the City, and froze your ass off as you stood in hours long lines for cheesy tourist shiat

I actually lived there for a decade, so I know a thing or two about that place


Funny, I live in SF and have for most of my life and I have never heard of this financial district flooding.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How many times is this story going to be greenlit?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: xcheopis: The Exit Stencilist: Subby left out SF. Every time there's a major storm, the rain literally shuts down large portions of the Financial District. It's absolutely pathetic, and not sure why or how businesses tolerate it, but they should absolutely leave SF and go to a city with infrastructure capable of withstanding a rain storm. Because if and when this supposed "mega flood" hits, SF will do down for the count and there's no telling how long it will take to get back up. They are beholden to PG&E after all, and they are better known for blowing stuff up than running a competent energy infrastructure

San Francisco, renowned for being completely flat.

You are daft aren't you?

FYI: The majority of the FiDi is on landfill. The hills you speak of are to the west and north of the FiDi. In fact, everything from China Basin up to Fishermen's Wharf is at or near sea level

I can tell you've never actually been to SF, but if you had, I'm 100% positive you'd be one of those clueless idiots who packed only T-shirt's and shirts for June in the City, and froze your ass off as you stood in hours long lines for cheesy tourist shiat

I actually lived there for a decade, so I know a thing or two about that place


5th-generation, buddy. Born and raised. The entirety of San Francisco will only be submerged if the water level rises well over 200 ft.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.