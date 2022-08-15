 Skip to content
Let's all have a belt
3
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave up on leather belts, 'cos I'm a bit of a fat fark and leather belts eventually stretch and break on me.  Bought myself a Grip6 belt two years ago and it's still as strong as it was when I bought it.

Leather jackets though I still dig.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She was looking for fabric
To make a new belt
"Does anyone know
Where I can get felt?"
 
