'Time traveller' from 2906 drops into 2022 to warn us about a zombie pig that will escape a lab and spread a deadly virus sometime between October 8 and January 13
29
    More: Scary, Joe Biden, 1982, 1968, 1941, 1983, 1967, 1978, Time travel  
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's not scary subby.  That's extraordinarily optimistic.  I would not bet on humans making it to 2906, especially with the level of technical prowess to achieve time travel.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, enjoy bacon while you can.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's an ad.

https://www.zombiepigbbq.com/
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm kind of rooting for the pig now. At least it'll be real zombies this time instead of fake zombies crying about fake news and pushing fake narratives to enrich some PT Barnum wannabe all while huffing horse paste.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I tried warning you all about the Zombie Pigs, but the modmins denied the well deserved greenlight
Cover up much, Fark? What does Drew have to hide?

Well it doesn't matter now, BECAUSE WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!!!!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aporkalypse
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
time travellers have the best info.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jeez.  There's like three other viri that will be released before "Zombie Pig Virus."  Now I gotta wait until at least October?

Nice to know 2906 sends a time traveler back here who can't remember which lab.
Humans getting super power from the sun?   Soviet Batman had a cure for that.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a coincidence. That's the same timeframe that Trump will be rightfully reinstated as president of the United States.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Munden: That's not scary subby.  That's extraordinarily optimistic.  I would not bet on humans making it to 2906, especially with the level of technical prowess to achieve time travel.


If we discovered time travel, Trump would use it to cast a ballot in Texas in 2020.
We're not the most sophisticated species, and discoveries like this or immortality would be used for the most base, depraved human instincts.
It's also why we won't ever have true artificial intelligence.  The program will be biased to protect the interests of the person who paid for it, even long after that billionaire has died.  Imagine a digital Elon Musk with a multi-billion dollar trust and political connections.
This person is obviously trolling for followers, at least it's not as bad as the white supremacists who co-opted flat earth theory.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Munden: That's not scary subby.  That's extraordinarily optimistic.  I would not bet on humans making it to 2906, especially with the level of technical prowess to achieve time travel.


Nah.

Doomers are always saying that, "the world will be fine; it's humanity that will die out," but this isn't quite pessimistic enough.

Humanity survived a catastrophe where the global human population fell below 10,000 people. In a coming climate or nuclear catastrophe, we're likely to have pockets of humans surviving numbering higher than that.

The likelier scenario is that doomers convince people that humanity is doomed to extinction in their children's lifetines, so action won't help, so they might as well do nothing, & doing nothing does in fact make the lives of those few tens of thousands of suvivors way worse.

But you are right that surviving to 2096 with the technological resources to do time travel is unlikely.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Could they be a little more specific about the November 14 and December 10 dates? It's a bit vague on the details and you'd think that after 884 years, it could be a little more precise.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's
brian.carnell.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What a coincidence. That's the same timeframe that Trump will be rightfully reinstated as president of the United States.


Makes sense.
mediacloud.theweek.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He could have only predicted Biden leaving office for health reasons without giving a date as that is not unrealistic for someone that age. If that happens then come back with the science-fiction/horror stuff.

The article seem to say that the zombie pigs will only affect other pigs. I want to know if zombie bacon and zombie ham is edible. And about the people with superpowers, will they be The Boys or The Justice League?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I tried warning you all about the Zombie Pigs, but the modmins denied the well deserved greenlight
Cover up much, Fark? What does Drew have to hide?

Well it doesn't matter now, BECAUSE WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!!!!


So they... reinvented life support?
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I tried warning you all about the Zombie Pigs, but the modmins denied the well deserved greenlight
Cover up much, Fark? What does Drew have to hide?

Well it doesn't matter now, BECAUSE WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!!!!


They were warned
 
dennysgod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In terms of historical events wouldn't "Biden get's removed from office due to health reasons" be remembered more as "Kamala Harris becomes first women president after Biden steps down"
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Could they be a little more specific about the November 14 and December 10 dates? It's a bit vague on the details and you'd think that after 884 years, it could be a little more precise.


Hey, they are trying to piece things together from the partial records that survived World Wars 3, 4, 5, and 6, and the six foot tall cockroach invasion from Vega. So give them a break, huh?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What a coincidence. That's the same timeframe that Trump will be rightfully reinstated as president of the United States.


They said Zombie pigs not flying pigs. Get yo stuff straight yo.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Munden: That's not scary subby.  That's extraordinarily optimistic.  I would not bet on humans making it to 2906, especially with the level of technical prowess to achieve time travel.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Scientists: We have nothing to worry about unless some idiot trys to make bacon out of the zombie Pigs.

10 minutes later: collapse of civilization.
 
antnyjc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am absolutely sure the Zombified Piglins in Minecraft are never going to escape from the game servers and they do not have any virus. I am pretty sure. Mostly sure. maybe. Let me go check...
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Source of the contagion:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this the same time traveler who said South Carolina was going to be destroyed yesterday by a Category 6 hurricane?

I'm not liking the track record so far...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Scientists: We have nothing to worry about unless some idiot trys to make bacon out of the zombie Pigs.

10 minutes later: collapse of civilization.


I mean, yeah... come on, it's bacon!
 
