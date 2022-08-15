 Skip to content
(The Hill)   From the people that thought COVID-19 was somehow racist, comes Clade I and Clade II. Spanish Flu is spinning in its grave   (thehill.com) divider line
    Epidemiology, World Health Organization, Infection, Infectious disease, variants of the virus monkeypox, Onomastics, Influenza, Personal name  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The WHO is also workshopping new names for the monkeypox virus as a whole, including the disease it causes, after outcry over potential stigmatization. "

Wait. They are worried about monkeys being stigmatized? Do we need to worry about monkeys being chased out of fast food establishments? About monkeys being beaten up? About monkeys being dragged behind pickup trucks?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now on FARK - "When Right-Wing Edgelords Write the Headlines"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sympathetic to the stigma argument but they couldn't do better than using a generic biological term?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In the wake of a huge wave of violent racist attacks on Asian-Americans simply because the virus originated in China, I'm all for a new naming convention.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Now on FARK - "When Right-Wing Edgelords Write the Headlines"


Everyone gives the PolTab a lot of crap, I don't know why when the Main Tab has become the last refuge of the site's scoundrels.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Swine Flu and Bird Flu are pretty pissed right now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's 'murica. It needs dumbed down for this lot.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"There's nothing wrong with monkey pox. It just has a bad name. Everyone would love it if they just called it Elf Pox!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Swine Flu and Bird Flu are pretty pissed right now.


Bird flu isn't real
*coughing fit*
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harlee: Do we need to worry about monkeys being chased out of fast food establishments?


I believe that is the generally prescribed course of action.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That Cat is a real bastard
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: [Fark user image image 850x642]

That Cat is a real bastard


The Cat in the Hat reads particularly well as a horror story in which two bored kids accidentally invite a demonic presence into their home.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It's 'murica. It needs dumbed down for this lot.


What part of WORLD Health Organization do you not understand?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's nice, but if anyone thinks Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram are going to go with "Clade 1 and Clade 2" and miss their opportunity to refer to this as "The Congo Basin variant" and "the West African variant" then you haven't been paying much attention.
 
someonelse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did anyone think "COVID" was racist? The only dumbassery about the term I recall was the morons who thought COVID 19 meant there had been versions 1-18. And of course the dumbasses who called it "COVID-19" or whatever. OF COURSE they should change monkeypox to something else. It was a stupid name to begin with, since we don't know where it originated, and the name invites ignorant people to draw ignorant conclusions. Be less dumb, people.
 
someonelse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LOL, filter!
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: In the wake of a huge wave of violent racist attacks on Asian-Americans simply because the virus originated in China, I'm all for a new naming convention.


I think the adjectives 'ignorant' and 'racist' are still the most appropriate... unless you want to lump them together into the term 'deplorable'.
 
someonelse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I forgot there was a time when assholes and morons on Fark used the " [Asian country/city] flu" term openly.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
waiting for variant 12... will be wild...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
