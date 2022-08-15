 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 173 of WW3: Ukraine says Orcs evacuating in Kherson area after UKR strikes made 3rd bridge impassable. Heavy Orc shelling on south front causes casualties & damage in four Ukrainian cities. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kiev, Ukrainian forces, Crimea  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Aug 2022 at 8:00 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
If what I read in the other thread about Putin basically saying "Good Luck, You're On You're Own" to the ruscists west of the Dnipro, this is officially the worst Twilight 2000 campaign ever.

/Morning all
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Public Call Box: [Fark user image image 425x212]If what I read in the other thread about Putin basically saying "Good Luck, You're On You're Own" to the ruscists west of the Dnipro, this is officially the worst Twilight 2000 campaign ever.

/Morning all


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone.

hamfesters.orgView Full Size


Just getting some chairs set up and the rest of the broken glass. Still some lingering conversations in yesterday's thread but aside from some stuff on Wagner its mostly off topic at this point. The thread has hit the full ashtray, last call phase for sure.

I got a groupon for Hazim's Humus and Schwarma, so that'll be delivered around 1130, so go easy on those donuts. Christ some of you are getting so fat, can you hear yourselves getting fatter?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.

[hamfesters.org image 400x300]

Just getting some chairs set up and the rest of the broken glass. Still some lingering conversations in yesterday's thread but aside from some stuff on Wagner its mostly off topic at this point. The thread has hit the full ashtray, last call phase for sure.

I got a groupon for Hazim's Humus and Schwarma, so that'll be delivered around 1130, so go easy on those donuts. Christ some of you are getting so fat, can you hear yourselves getting fatter?


Blyaat!
/Pass the waffles and the "pan drippings please"
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KA-52 hit. Boom!

https://twitter.com/i/status/1559133012570345476
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I said on Friday that Land Navigation was completed with no injuries. Turns out that was a bit in error. Two small injuries, both will put them on no run profiles for a minute. Night course with only red light suck but long term they will be fine.

But this leads to something I want to point out, every Army exercise has an expected casualty rate. For example airborne comes in at about 5%, and I have plenty of buddies that were that 5%. Fortunately they were only injured.

With actual airborne combat operations that expected casualty rate is insanely high to modern society, approaching 50% or more.  The US public does not have the stomach for those sorts of casualty numbers. This is also part of the reason the Russians were so poorly optimistic in their estimation of what they needed to take the Antonov Airport.

In Other News:
Kherson is currently expecting rain and possible thunderstorms for the first part of the week. The Russians will likely bunker down, which will make a great chance for the Ukrainians to slip something by towards Crimea or hit ammunition dumps with Caesar's or other self propelled guns a bit closer to the frontlines than normal, provided they can keep them out of the mud.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: KA-52 hit. Boom!

https://twitter.com/i/status/1559133012570345476


oh blyat
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks more or less correct location wise, but daaaaayum. It's gone.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1559133601572290561
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: This looks more or less correct location wise, but daaaaayum. It's gone.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1559133601572290561


That's like a "the house swallowed itself" scenario. There's nothing left.

meblogwritegood.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: With actual airborne combat operations that expected casualty rate is insanely high to modern society, approaching 50% or more.  The US public does not have the stomach for those sorts of casualty numbers. This is also part of the reason the Russians were so poorly optimistic in their estimation of what they needed to take the Antonov Airport.


The west doesnt have stomach for these sorts of numbers generally because the wars we've been fighting have been often pseudo-altruistic peace keeping missions (yugoslavia, somalia, haiti or whatever) or blatantly unnecessary (like Iraq).

But i bet if the chinese landed in Hawaii or in San Francisco you'd see the American public man up for serious losses again. I think even Barbara McWhitetrash in Ohio can understand the difference between losing 10,000 men repelling an

I think its a question of the war being fought.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father jacks penis when turboke's mom walks in these days...

https://twitter.com/i/status/1559142336399118336
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fortheloveof: With actual airborne combat operations that expected casualty rate is insanely high to modern society, approaching 50% or more.  The US public does not have the stomach for those sorts of casualty numbers. This is also part of the reason the Russians were so poorly optimistic in their estimation of what they needed to take the Antonov Airport.

The west doesnt have stomach for these sorts of numbers generally because the wars we've been fighting have been often pseudo-altruistic peace keeping missions (yugoslavia, somalia, haiti or whatever) or blatantly unnecessary (like Iraq).

But i bet if the chinese landed in Hawaii or in San Francisco you'd see the American public man up for serious losses again. I think even Barbara McWhitetrash in Ohio can understand the difference between losing 10,000 men repelling an

I think its a question of the war being fought.


Maybe, but that's just from the jumping in, not the fight itself.

Frankly a combat airborne operation is more likely to be a waste of equipment and lives than it is to be a necessary. Especially if the Chinese are landing in CONUS. That would be noticed months in advance...

Nevermind the question of how they got past the entirety of the Pacific Fleet.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: [Fark user image 425x212]If what I read in the other thread about Putin basically saying "Good Luck, You're On You're Own" to the ruscists west of the Dnipro, this is officially the worst Twilight 2000 campaign ever.

/Morning all


I remember that game - ran it back in the 1980s.  Got my players back state-side and played the Red Star/Lone Star module.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey Vlad!
Zelesnkii's ALIVE !!!!!!
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian statements:

* Unlike in Western cities, Moscow sewers do not face the indignity of 'fatbergs' and any claims that one has become sentient after exposure to krokodil, polonium tea, and fast food wrappers from Vkusno-i Tochka are false. Any screams you hear when you flush the toilet are probably your own fault.

* Reports that the dreaded disease polio is making a return to the American city of New York are of no surprise to the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, which has long prescribed the treatments of 'rub some dirt on it' or 'drink two bottles of vodka and call me in the morning' for all maladies. It is of no surprise that the hardworking people of Russia have become so healthy that almost all die long before polio can appear.

* While yesterday's promotional tie-in between the light-hearted and beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat and the medical drama Survivor: Moscow Trauma Center end with the lovable and magnificently inebriated cab driven Jon being voted out of the emergency room, viewers will be pleased to note that he was eventually able to receive medical treatment for his prostitute bite wounds after tracking down an old friend, Misha "The Butcher of Tverskaya Street" Misosovitch.  In lieu of antibiotics he will rely on his bloodstream, which is 40 proof and at least two percent industrial cleaning chemicals.

* Unfounded and cruel rumors that the Kerch Strait Bridge is being intentionally turned into a twenty-five kilometer long traffic jam of fleeing Russian vacationers used as human shields to protect the bridge will be looked into by the Russian office of Amnesty International and their lead investigator, Stevie Wonder.

* In sports news, the Russian Football League has announced a new set of rules for the upcoming season in order to further differentiate itself from the far inferior 'American Football' pastime. The new rules will require all players on the field to be equipped with both an enema bag filled with Scrabble tiles and a raw chicken drumstick. Any players who drop their drumsticks during play will receive an enema. *shuffles papers* Moving on.

* Some may say that Vladimir Putin appears weak and frail, and possibly unable to complete his duties as President of the Russian Federation, but those people are regularly set on fire. Don't be like those people. *Screams in the background*
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
shiat in one hand and wish in the other:

ТРУХАEnglish
@TpyxaNews
Top Russian officials want to start talks to end war in Ukraine - Mirror A high-ranking Kremlin official is reported to have secretly approached the West to help put an end to the invasion of Ukraine.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: [Fark user image 425x212]If what I read in the other thread about Putin basically saying "Good Luck, You're On You're Own" to the ruscists west of the Dnipro, this is officially the worst Twilight 2000 campaign ever.

/Morning all


"Kalisz. shiat. I'm still only in Kalisz." Morning, everyone.
No Putin's Folly today, as Mrs. Guilty is in the hospital again. She's over COVID, thank goodness - this is "what, again?!?" territory and I'll leave it at that.
I'll try to get some cookies for the snack table while I'm out and about today - any peanut allergies?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: But this leads to something I want to point out, every Army exercise has an expected casualty rate. For example airborne comes in at about 5%, and I have plenty of buddies that were that 5%. Fortunately they were only injured.

With actual airborne combat operations that expected casualty rate is insanely high to modern society, approaching 50% or more.


1 person in 20 suffering injuries that prevent them from doing whatever was next planned seems wildly excessive for any kind of non combat exercise, even one that involves jumping from aircraft. Unless I misunderstand the scope of what "exercise" means in this context?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The video shows footage of a special operation in the eastern part of Ternova village, Kharkiv region.
During the operation, the soldiers of the SSO AZOV Kharkiv destroyed:
▪2 cars
▫2 BMP
▪Checkpoint
▫Composition with BC
▪7 units of enemy manpower

booms
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

valenumr: Father jacks penis when turboke's mom walks in these days...

https://twitter.com/i/status/1559142336399118336


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

valenumr: KA-52 hit. Boom!

https://twitter.com/i/status/1559133012570345476


Starting the day off right.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Kherson direction, during reconnaissance in the area of responsibility, the marines inflicted fire damage on the detected objects and equipment of the enemy. Currently, the intelligence units of the marines are collecting information about the probable losses of the occupiers


booms

TPYXA is unusually wordy in their descriptions today lol
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
40m
The Russian military began to take their families out of #Melitopol - Mayor Ivan Fedorov.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
1h
Russian mom worries about her captured son's IPhone 13 much more than about her son.
Well, it's not surprising, actually. They still owe payments for the phone, and they got their (now captured) child for free.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian TV tower in Belgorod Oblast with a loitering munition, destroying it. The tower was reportedly being utilized as a surveillance position.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The New Voice of Ukraine
@NewVoiceUkraine
·
2h
When 11-year-old Charlie from the United States heard about the war in Ukraine, he wanted to help. So he drew a blue-yellow heart to convey his emotions about the impact of the war on the children of Ukraine.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The New Voice of Ukraine
@NewVoiceUkraine
·
2h
Then Charlie, with the help of his parents, had his heart printed on hats and sweatshirts and sold them to support Ukrainian children - for food, clothes and basic necessities.
Charlie has already collected $25,000 which was given to UNICEF in the USA ❤
 
Irisclara
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors.

We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

FAQ

Q:  What a shill does and why?

A:  by notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.

Q:  So, we're still calling them orcs?

A:  by FuManchu7
Ukraine made the reference when they likened themselves to the elves protecting the realm of men from the invading orcs.

It's no more complicated than that.  It's not some roundabout racial reference.  An invading army destroying everything in their path to fulfill the malevolent ambitions of their leader ... orcs. It's a fitting reference.


Quoted from Esion Modnar in response to the never ending troll problem

The word of the day is infamy.

I want Ukraine to win because it is the right thing. I will celebrate bigly when they win. If they lose, I will grieve for them and humanity.

There are people, however, (you know who you are) who want the orcs to win. Why? Just so they can be right. On an internet forum among thousands of internet forums. And it would feed their soul. What sorry soul is fed on such meager fare?

If you are going to feel joy at the agony and despair of people who don't deserve it, and hope for their defeat, the least people can do is keep it to themselves.

Smile bravely and tsk-tsk at Ukraine getting defeated, its people murdered and plowed under, all the while tittering to yourself: "I WAS RIGHT!" Congratulations. Why don't you print it on a t-shirt, too?

Being a sociopath does not bring infamy, but it sure doesn't hurt.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anyone heard from VHTS recently? I haven't seen any posts from him in a while?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
While the tourist visa ban is being debated, Finland is now welcoming Russian visitors with the Ukrainian national anthem:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Anyone heard from VHTS recently? I haven't seen any posts from him in a while?


He popped in the other day and said everyone is ok and mostly sane
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Anyone heard from VHTS recently? I haven't seen any posts from him in a while?


They were on a few days ago, no changes but doing all right.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: While the tourist visa ban is being debated, Finland is now welcoming Russian visitors with the Ukrainian national anthem:

[Fark user image 600x459]


LoL
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

valenumr: shiat in one hand and wish in the other:

ТРУХАEnglish
@TpyxaNews
Top Russian officials want to start talks to end war in Ukraine - Mirror A high-ranking Kremlin official is reported to have secretly approached the West to help put an end to the invasion of Ukraine.


If only there had been a way to avoid all of this.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Google Translate returned this for Illia's tweet: "What are you, what are you, there Twitter experts are already burying us, because after two weeks of fighting, the Russians took the cowshed."
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.