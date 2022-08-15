 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Constipated bloke gets taken to hospital by his wife with huge water bottle in his butt that had been there for three days, too shy to tell his wife why it was there in the first place. Apparently she wasn't involved (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Awkward, Pain, Hospital, Colorectal cancer, Rectum, Defecation, Physician, embarrassed bloke, Colon  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2022 at 9:49 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now there's gonna be another Balkans war
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how you're supposed to hydrate, dumbass.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What what?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was it empty? Imagine the crackling sound when he walked.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guy has a drinking problem.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also I like the link to the other stories

Fark user imageView Full Size


Really going out on a limb to predict a 96 year old human will die.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size


alternate...

Tap (dat ass) water
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was a million to one, doc.  A million to one
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have a sister who is a retired ER Charge nurse. She has a few stories along these lines.

/ Sir, I have to ask you
// How did you get that electric razor
/// All the way up there?
 
dascott
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sigh.  Should have gone with the Scrubs light bulb x-ray.

Either that or his butt has a great idea.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He put 'bottle'...

...into 'bottom'
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Paige, no!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did they remove it at a medium pace?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Paige, no!


Paige, Clicks!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's going to need therapy, after his therapy.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't tell if the people in this thread understand the full implications of a guy sticking a water bottle up his butt
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just got surgery Friday (removed left kidney with tumor, will get analysis result in a month) and the last person I shared a room with was there because he's been constipated for 2 months, I'm not sure of the details like if he went a little or not at all during that time, but his case was not self inflicted. When I left he had just learned he would have part of his intestines removed that day and get a temporary colostomy bag.

For me my first night at home was great, I don't think I slept more than 2 hours at a time at the hospital and here I slept 4 hours, got up to pee, and slept 4 more hours after that. Getting in and out of bed is a bit of a chore and painful as is moving around, but I have less trouble sitting in a chair and getting up from it than yesteday so I'm getting better. I am forbidden from picking anything up that has a slight weight, the doctor mentioned babies and puppies, for the next 8 weeks. Not a problem right now (no puppies nor babies here), I'm even unable bent down to pick up a writing pad I dropped on the floor earlier earlier. I'll have to ask my brother when he finish work, he lives above me and is my current "home caregiver".
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Repeat after me folks, flared base. You want your anal toys to have a flared base.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: I can't tell if the people in this thread understand the full implications of a guy sticking a water bottle up his butt


I do, it will be the zaniest office prank of all time

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.