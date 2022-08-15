 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   When you buy an abandoned storage locker, you have to take everything home. Even the human remains   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ypsifly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

YUUUUUP!


YUUUUUP!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Years ago, back before Storage Wars/reality tv came along & screwed things up, I was involved in a business with a friend where we'd buy estate sales & storage lockers & then resell all that we could.  In one locker we found a Snapple bottle filled with ashes with "Grandma" written on the side with a Sharpie...  yeah.

/on the way back to the shop we stopped by a riverside park & surreptitiously dumped her out under a tree with a nice view
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this better or worse than 'free cat'?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sometimes, those human remains have gold teeth and titanium pins.  Can really drive the resale value up or part 'em out and crush up the bones for Chinese 'herbal medicines'
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Storage time

You dont have to take the human remains home

But they caaaan't stay here..
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Sometimes, those human remains have gold teeth and titanium pins.  Can really drive the resale value up or part 'em out and crush up the bones for Chinese 'herbal medicines'


Not to mention pacemaker batteries. Get enough of them, and you can power a Tesla.
 
