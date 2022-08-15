 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Eastern Daily Press (UK))   Dad?   (edp24.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Truck, Automobile, English-language films, Walking, Diesel engine, Green roof, Nearby residents, strange incident  
•       •       •

967 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2022 at 11:20 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just checking the moon roof..."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think more like the weirdo guy I know from a bar here.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
that's gonna get you a UFIA, buddy
 
Mukster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Virtually" naked? Nearly naked maybe, almost naked definitely, but that looks real and not virtual to me.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Being a stripper is a tiring job i guess
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uhh, that's not "pants" article writer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just splooting.  No big deal.
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That hatchback reversed into that guy three days ago.  They never noticed.  Knocked all his clothes off, but he's still alive.  Can tell because he still has his socks on.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Scrambled to find a list of universities in Norfolk.    Such a list exists.

However, Tom Selby has yet to discover that, or the fact that alcohol is consumed in East Anglia, or that pre-wedding parties can actually be held within the bounds of the UK, and it is not a requirement to have them solely on the Continent since Brexit.

Tom Selby has snaps of his American cousin, Ric Romero, in his wallet.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
English is such a strange language.

We say "Virtual Reality" to mean something that's not real, and yet the meaning here implies he was nearly naked.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another water bottle/ass story? Is Peat ok?
DNRTFA
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: Uhh, that's not "pants" article writer.


The article's from England. It's a slang definition, which doesn't quite fit with the word's etymology.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice ride.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would say passed out would be a better description.
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Please. Like we all haven't come to on top of a car at one time or another.
 
shabu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Somewhere a Sharpie is crying out over the lost opportunity.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The English really cannot handle their booze.

At all.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No critters to worry about up there. Won't get run over lying in the road. All in all I'd say a good drug addled choice as drug addled choices go.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.