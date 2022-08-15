 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   ♫ Secrets in the ladies room ♪ Documents in open view... ♫   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
31
    Facepalm, President of the United States, White House, Classified information, Security clearance, Olivia Troye, classified documents, National security, Donald Trump  
31 Comments     (+0 »)
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...Klingons on the starboard bow,
Scrape them off, Jim!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building," Troye said. "I was not expecting to walk into the ladies' room and find a document like that."

It may be shocking to some people, but I'm not sure a message on the wall that says "call Karen Pence for a good time", followed by her phone number, qualifies as classified information.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If she saw this, why didn't she report it to the FBI? To say she saw it, and did nothing, is just as bad.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: If she saw this, why didn't she report it to the FBI? To say she saw it, and did nothing, is just as bad.


"On MSNBC, she said she immediately reported the classified documents to security but that it would concern anyone with security clearance."

Is there a way to make that bright red, too?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: question_dj: If she saw this, why didn't she report it to the FBI? To say she saw it, and did nothing, is just as bad.

"On MSNBC, she said she immediately reported the classified documents to security but that it would concern anyone with security clearance."

Is there a way to make that bright red, too?


I was watching when she said she saw the docs in the bathroom. I guess I didn't hear the part where she reported it.
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm loving the facepalm Lincoln on the wall behind her.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in a state of near-perpetual anxiety when I was responsible for handling classified documents and cryptological code tapes while in the Air Force. Had a TS/SCI clearance.

That fact that they can blatantly leave documents outside of a SCIF and someone was reading classified docs while taking a shiat is simultaneously enraging and horrifying.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: "I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building," Troye said. "I was not expecting to walk into the ladies' room and find a document like that."

It may be shocking to some people, but I'm not sure a message on the wall that says "call Karen Pence for a good time", followed by her phone number, qualifies as classified information.


What if it was an unlisted number?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be giving mother access to classified documents.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: question_dj: If she saw this, why didn't she report it to the FBI? To say she saw it, and did nothing, is just as bad.

"On MSNBC, she said she immediately reported the classified documents to security but that it would concern anyone with security clearance."

Is there a way to make that bright red, too?


If it was reported, then there should be a verifiable record of the security violation, the investigation into who had printed out the classified material/removed it from the classified storage container, and/or the punishment involved.  Punishment could have been anything from a verbal warning w/mandatory training, a letter of reprimand, a revocation of security clearances, or criminal penalties.

If it was just an innocent one-off, the lowest level correction plan is the most likely thing to have occurred.  If there was NO penalty at all, then the security team is also at culpable.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Harlee: question_dj: If she saw this, why didn't she report it to the FBI? To say she saw it, and did nothing, is just as bad.

"On MSNBC, she said she immediately reported the classified documents to security but that it would concern anyone with security clearance."

Is there a way to make that bright red, too?

If it was reported, then there should be a verifiable record of the security violation, the investigation into who had printed out the classified material/removed it from the classified storage container, and/or the punishment involved.  Punishment could have been anything from a verbal warning w/mandatory training, a letter of reprimand, a revocation of security clearances, or criminal penalties.

If it was just an innocent one-off, the lowest level correction plan is the most likely thing to have occurred.  If there was NO penalty at all, then the security team is also at culpable.


Uh, bingo.

She probably did report it, but being that it was Trump's White House, her direct report probably told her not to bother her pretty little head about it.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was out of TP?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coke. Lots of coke
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 50/50 rather the documents in the lady's room were left due to incompetence, or because someone was leaving them for a foreign agent, or best case scenario, a reporter, to pick up.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me pampered butt me and my family prefer the comfort and clean that can only be provided by our nation's most closely guarded double-ply secrets.
Lets don't make a big stink over this. Movement on.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I really dont care, do u?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It's 50/50 rather the documents in the lady's room were left due to incompetence, or because someone was leaving them for a foreign agent, or best case scenario, a reporter, to pick up.


Stephen Miller got distracted by his "secret surveillance."
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Secret documents in the ladies room? Well, the tax on feminine hygiene products is too damn high!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So TFG not only invaded the changing areas of teen beauty pageants, he also goes into women's restrooms?
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

question_dj: Harlee: question_dj: If she saw this, why didn't she report it to the FBI? To say she saw it, and did nothing, is just as bad.

"On MSNBC, she said she immediately reported the classified documents to security but that it would concern anyone with security clearance."

Is there a way to make that bright red, too?

I was watching when she said she saw the docs in the bathroom. I guess I didn't hear the part where she reported it.


Or you didn't RTFA.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: So TFG not only invaded the changing areas of teen beauty pageants, he also goes into women's restrooms?


Oddly enough, only when Huckabeast was in there, and only on "Taco Tuesday."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Klymaxx - Meeting In The Ladies Room (Official Video)
Youtube _odTlZaoLCA


/subby
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So when they are testing the recovered documents, they're going to find them covered in shiat, aren't they.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So when they are testing the recovered documents, they're going to find them covered in shiat, aren't they.


Fark user imageView Full Size
This document has been flagged.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_odTlZaoLCA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

/subby


The song is so much better than the video. Early MTV, no one knew what to do.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tothekor: I'm loving the facepalm Lincoln on the wall behind her.


Doesn't strike me as coincidental.  Maybe there is one conservative who does have a sense of humor after all.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

People would just carry sensitive documents around with them everywhere
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Naido: "I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building," Troye said. "I was not expecting to walk into the ladies' room and find a document like that."

It may be shocking to some people, but I'm not sure a message on the wall that says "call Karen Pence for a good time", followed by her phone number, qualifies as classified information.


But why would that be in the ladies ... Oooo
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x384]
People would just carry sensitive documents around with them everywhere


I like Mike's 'business in the front party in the back' approach to wearing shirts.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [YouTube video: Klymaxx - Meeting In The Ladies Room (Official Video)]

/subby


Ladies Room - SNL
Youtube Mzjm2b3Bh5I
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Love the little bit of shade she threw at political appointees

You gotta know the career peeps have to hate them
 
