(Daily Mail)   **Trigger Warning** Moist **Trigger Warning**   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seriously...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This just in:  Paul Hollywood is still an asshole.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This just in: people are triggered by stupid words.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I stopped watching when they hired that human thumb looking guy to cohost
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
clip.cafeView Full Size

SULTRY....
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm meh about moist, but for some reason I can't stand the name Lucretia.  😕

/my spellchecker accepts the word meh now
//yay
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Moist:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 300x300]


10 posts before this came up, Fark is slipping.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get it overwith and just deem the word "inappropriate" inappropriate.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, if I went around saying I was an emperor just...
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size

... a scimitar at me, they'd put me away!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
panties
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I stopped watching when they hired that human thumb looking guy to cohost


Trigger
 
