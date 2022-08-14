 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   One of Russia's famed Wagner mercenary group gets a visit from Ukrainian rockets after posting a photo with their address on Telegram   (twitter.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2022 at 6:30 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take me out of the ball game.
Take me out of the war!
Buy me a coffin and tell my folk
Putin's army is just a big joke
and it boom boom boom for the Russians,
If they don't win, I don't care!
'cause it's it's 1, 2, 300 bombs falling
from the air!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love it when monstrous, atrocity committing assholes get ushed to Hell this quickly.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The fat lady. She is singing.
 
drxym
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably didn't help that one photo has the actual address of the building visible on it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


One of the stories in the book is about Kurdish pashmerga getting into flamewars with ISIS soldiers while they were on the battlefield shooting at each other.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drxym: Probably didn't help that one photo has the actual address of the building visible on it.


static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good. I hope the Wagner Group really takes a good look at the last picture, with the body on a stretcher. This is what happens to Fascists. Or at least what should happen to them.

I'm not enthused about seeing dead "Russians" imported from the eastern areas of Russia being fed into a killing machine, but the Wagner Group? I'm fine with it.
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope those 2 cats got out safely
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Next up the Russian Band has a practice session in the building down the street from the Ukrainian Flamethrower Detachment.

'It's the silence, Ernie.  Not the screams but the silence'
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
John Cleese to update "How Not to be Seen"

How Not To Be Seen Monty Python's Flying Circus
Youtube C-M2hs3sXGo
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.