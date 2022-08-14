 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago) NewsFlash Six Flags over the Second Amendment   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
116
    More: NewsFlash, Six Flags Great America, Chicago, CBS affiliate, report of shots, Illinois, Barack Obama, Midwestern United States, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

116 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is a shooting breaking news? We literally have more than one of them a day.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RESET THE EGG TIMER
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CELEBRATE FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEDOM!!!
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Checks calendar.) Yes, Sunday ends with "y".
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SO MUCH FREEDOM!!!!
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pew! Pew! Pew!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great America indeed.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overzealous staffer, nothing to see
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just up in Gurnee, IL last winter to visit friends. Navy's basic training takes place there.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: SO MUCH FREEDOM!!!!


From sea to shining sea!
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: How is a shooting breaking news? We literally have more than one of them a day.


This is what we should be doing, a daily reminder of the costs of gun situation in America.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This amount of freedom? In THIS economy?
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its starting! it's starting! It's happening noooowww. Runs in circles, arms flailing.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video on Twitter shows a farkload of cops.

So either this is more than a couple of people getting shot in the parking lot, or it was a boring Sunday night and nobody had anything else to do.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit Donald THAT IS NOT THE FBI.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Office theme park pop
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass shooing, or just like when there's a shooting at our local zoo between people having an argument and that's basically normal?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is the shooter a thug, a terrorist or just mentally ill?
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Throughout the park"

So more than one gunman, probably. That's pretty novel.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! America is a polite society, because it is armed.

I hope it was an AR-15. Those are my favorite murder and mayhem tools.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: How is a shooting breaking news? We literally have more than one of them a day.


1.5 mass shootings per day in 2022.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: How is a shooting breaking news? We literally have more than one of them a day.


Have to get everybody's blood up so we can argue about whether it's a tragedy or just one of those things that happens on that side of the tracks.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six Flags used to have gunfights in the streets when I was a little kid.  That's how caj is was back in the day.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iT wAsN'T aN aSsAuLt rIfFle!!!!

GoTcHeRR LiBsS!!!!!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to spice the normal progression up, I need to know if the $21 drink mugs are okay.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Video on Twitter shows a farkload of cops.

So either this is more than a couple of people getting shot in the parking lot, or it was a boring Sunday night and nobody had anything else to do.


Some of them park security?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the CEO just say he didn't want to be a walmart theme park but a target one?  Seems like he got his wish
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: How is a shooting breaking news? We literally have more than one of them a day.


Cause it's Chicago. The most important city in the world.  Just ask any Chicagoan
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so tired.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HURR SHEECOGOH THUGS DURRR
I'm bummed really. Great America has a warm place in my coal black heart from my childhood.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and just the other day I think it was the Minnesota SC show down a lawsuit to allow guns in the state fair.

It was some Midwest state
 
lmb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Magic Mountain?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're now saying on the local news that it was a drive-by. Probably just gang bangers shooting at each other.
 
BenderZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got 15 minutes? The podcast "Dumb People with Terrible Ideas" did a recent episode on gun control and Uvalde. It's insane how little things have changed since that crazy guy shot up the McDonalds in San Diego back when I was a kid.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Scalia and the NRA.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: austerity101: How is a shooting breaking news? We literally have more than one of them a day.

This is what we should be doing, a daily reminder of the costs of gun situation in America.


Sure. But a breaking news story that happens more than once a day isn't breaking news any more.
 
radiofreewill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: They're now saying on the local news that it was a drive-by. Probably just gang bangers shooting at each other.


Looks like they managed three hits according to WBBM-TV.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenderZone: Got 15 minutes? The podcast "Dumb People with Terrible Ideas" did a recent episode on gun control and Uvalde. It's insane how little things have changed since that crazy guy shot up the McDonalds in San Diego back when I was a kid.


What's mostly changed is that we were shocked by the San Ysidro McDonald's incident.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to know the secret to dodging bullets...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: They're now saying on the local news that it was a drive-by. Probably just gang bangers shooting at each other.


Oh, well, forget it, then.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"only" five people at a crowded six flags?  I am guessing that this started as a fight of some sort and then someone involved pulled out a gun, shot, hit some bystanders, and fled (as opposed to some nut job showing up specifically planning to shoot people).
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: How is a shooting breaking news? We literally have more than one of them a day.


It's sad that you're right. Like, unless this shooting has a body count in the double digits, it's just a day to day thing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least there's a gurnee handy.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live coverage from local news:
https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/report-of-shots-fired-at-six-flags-great-america-in-gurnee/
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is still angry about the Marriot's selloff.
 
BenderZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: BenderZone: Got 15 minutes? The podcast "Dumb People with Terrible Ideas" did a recent episode on gun control and Uvalde. It's insane how little things have changed since that crazy guy shot up the McDonalds in San Diego back when I was a kid.

What's mostly changed is that we were shocked by the San Ysidro McDonald's incident.


That shooting *wrecked* me as a kid. I was like 8 or 9, had nightmares for a year.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: austerity101: How is a shooting breaking news? We literally have more than one of them a day.

It's sad that you're right. Like, unless this shooting has a body count in the double digits, it's just a day to day thing.


Seems like there needs to be a flowchart to determine how important it is to mention in the news.  Just in case we have a day where we have two or three near-simultaneous mass shootings.  Wow, now that's a scary thought, that these assholes might get together on 4chan or 8kun and coordinate that.
 
