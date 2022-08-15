 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Putin to 20,000 of his orcs stranded in Ukraine: "Good luck, you're on your own"   (the-sun.com) divider line
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you set people up for failure...Don't expect them to be too happy about it..And if failure means
they might get killed due to your setup...You should probably watch your butt, General....
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, dear.

I have a bad feeling that meat is not back on the menu at all.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Err - as much as I hate Russia's barbarian bullshiat in attacking Ukraine, when you get surprise sexed in the face outta nowhere, and it's either bail with the majority of your forces intact - leaving some behind - or lose all your force trying to get everyone out - you bail.  Non-bastards will then generally make plans to reunite with the cutoff remnant and pull them out or resume operations, but standing there and getting turned into hamburger 'cause you haven't got everyone yet is a damn good way to get defeated/dead
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Err - as much as I hate Russia's barbarian bullshiat in attacking Ukraine, when you get surprise sexed in the face outta nowhere, and it's either bail with the majority of your forces intact - leaving some behind - or lose all your force trying to get everyone out - you bail.  Non-bastards will then generally make plans to reunite with the cutoff remnant and pull them out or resume operations, but standing there and getting turned into hamburger 'cause you haven't got everyone yet is a damn good way to get defeated/dead


As opposed to that happening anyway.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make them an offer they can't refuse. Switch sides or die. Italy did it.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Err - as much as I hate Russia's barbarian bullshiat in attacking Ukraine, when you get surprise sexed in the face outta nowhere, and it's either bail with the majority of your forces intact - leaving some behind - or lose all your force trying to get everyone out - you bail.  Non-bastards will then generally make plans to reunite with the cutoff remnant and pull them out or resume operations, but standing there and getting turned into hamburger 'cause you haven't got everyone yet is a damn good way to get defeated/dead

As opposed to that happening anyway.


Might well, but standing there with your thumb up your ass because you've got some people cut off guarantees it.  Sure, they're farking dicks, but it sounds like someone is a dick that has their head on straight tactically
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Enjoy your future careers as "soil enhancers."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Putin added "Sucks to be you guys. Maybe kill a few fascists before you die. This may or may not involve friendly fire."
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Next year the sunflowers will be growing in very rich soil indeed.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
See ,everyone?  This is proof of just how well the Russian offensive is going.  If Putin can ditch 20,000 soldiers without a second thought, that means he's gotta be winning big everywhere without them, right?  Think of it like Jeff Bezos losing some pocket change.  No biggie.

If Putin really wants to convince me he's unstoppable, he should pull a move like this every day.  It's guaranteed to make him look invincible.
 
adamatari
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It sounds like a lot of POWs in the best case scenario (for them at least).
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They'll trade their arms for safe passage home where Putin will quietly ship them off to the gulag.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

adamatari: It sounds like a lot of POWs in the best case scenario (for them at least).


Debatable - even cut off 20,000 is a farkload of soldiers - too many to just roll over.  If they're an even remotely cohesive bunch and not scattered all over from here to Christmas, they're still dangerous as hell.  With that many you could quite easily attempt a breakout to rejoin if you could cross the obstacles, or even to head for some other route to comparative safety.  If they're not already willing to surrender, they're going to have to surround them, keep them cut off/keep them from breaking out, and keep the main detachment of orcs from relieving them - which can be a hell of an interesting time when you've got that many goons in the pocket.  If all goes well for Ukraine, that bunch will surrender, or will be successfully kept cut off/in place until lack of resupply forces that surrender.  If not?  Ukraine has 20k bastards wandering around nearly at will making one hell of a mess

/since Ukraine has shown they have some understanding of how to do this, I'd imagine a plan to keep them pinned is in place already
//but that's still potentially chancy
///20,000 is a lot of damn force to deal with
 
