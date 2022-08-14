 Skip to content
(UPI)   One can almost hear Napoleon laughing in Hell   (upi.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? Napoleon always paid his army, that's why they were always loyal to him...

Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're looking at this all wrong. They need to think about it as a work experience internship giving them the skills to be competitive in the private mercenary market.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're being paid in exposure!

What? Exposure to lead is a kind of exposure.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - French Frogs Laughing
Youtube BuJntoUThRk
 
calufrax
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Leaders have been overthrown for this type of shenanigans...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Choose the non-existent pay, or pulonioum. Doesn't matter to the Russians.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They'll just have to steal more to make up for it...
 
englaja
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not paying workers or contractors?

Sounds like a play directly out of tRump's Fart of the Deal...
 
Iczer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russia has also failed to provide sufficient food, ammunition or cigarettes to soldiers, the recruits claimed to Idel.Realii.

Hmmmm... why does that sound so familiar...
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah. I forgot Sawed-off Stalin's Ukrainian Adventure also triggered an economic tsunami against Russia.

Good luck finding conscripts for Ukraine when you have to have soldiers keeping starving rioters from burning down Moscow.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're doing it on spec.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: [YouTube video: The Simpsons - French Frogs Laughing]


Hehe, they do look like frogs.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Iczer: Russia has also failed to provide sufficient food, ammunition or cigarettes to soldiers, the recruits claimed to Idel.Realii.

Hmmmm... why does that sound so familiar...


Line up comrades and you'll be issued bullets or a gun.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.