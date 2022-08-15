 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sun Chronicle)   Catholics at a Massachusetts church are PErplexeD by the remOval of a local priest   (thesunchronicle.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Anglicanism, Love, great priest, Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, subscription, premium content, Mass, priest  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Aug 2022 at 8:30 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "A statement from the diocese and a letter from da Cunha were read to worshipers after Masses at the three churches that make up the parish last weekend. They made a point of stating the allegations of misconduct "do not involve a minor."

So not a pedo, subby.  Probably just gay or had porn.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made a point of stating the allegations of misconduct "do not involve a minor."

Well duh, he'd still have a job then.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The diocese wouldn't lie, right?
 
squidloe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, it's not like Fall River has a history of pedo priests, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do not involve a minor... any more
 
Smidge204
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: FTFA: "A statement from the diocese and a letter from da Cunha were read to worshipers after Masses at the three churches that make up the parish last weekend. They made a point of stating the allegations of misconduct "do not involve a minor."

So not a pedo, subby.  Probably just gay or had porn.


Just because the allegations didn't involve a minor, doesn't mean the actual actions didn't involve a minor.

Can't be accused of harboring a pedophiles if you never mention the pedophilia *taps finger to temple*
=Smidge=
 
Nimbull
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I will laugh if he was running an illegal beer pong bingo racket in the basement of the church.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: When asked if she needs to hear more information from the dioceses about the reasons behind his removal, she said she has enough information from knowing him over the past few years and she'd love to see him return.

Poor naive woman, "he can't be shady, he's likeable. I'm sure I'd know if was doing something wrong." This woman would probably be easy to scam, I wish the article did not include her name as it makes her a target for criminals looking for an easy prey, like "Miss, we're collecting money to defend the priest, you just need to buy steam card and give us the numbers"
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's a CMPEDO?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Publikwerks: What's a CMPEDO?


Ceremony Master Pedophile
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ less than a minute ago  

talkertopc: FTA: When asked if she needs to hear more information from the dioceses about the reasons behind his removal, she said she has enough information from knowing him over the past few years and she'd love to see him return.

Poor naive woman, "he can't be shady, he's likeable. I'm sure I'd know if was doing something wrong." This woman would probably be easy to scam, I wish the article did not include her name as it makes her a target for criminals looking for an easy prey, like "Miss, we're collecting money to defend the priest, you just need to buy steam card and give us the numbers"

This woman would probably be easy to scam...


She goes to church. Of course she is easy to scam.
 
meathome
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: The diocese wouldn't lie, right?


only when their lips are moving.

/I've watched a diocese lie straight-faced about having to pay a freaking cable bill, just because they didn't want to pay the amount they'd agreed to in their contract (which was ridiculously low)
//claimed that their contract representative was biased against catholics, an all sorts of other stuff claiming victimhood.  Flat out tried to get the person fired, and filed a lawsuit.
///it did not go well for them when they realized that the support lines they called for all of these interactions, were in fact, recorded, and that the company had retained the recordings for years.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.