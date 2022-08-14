 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mar-a-lago and its owner have long displayed a contempt for intelligence   (cnn.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump had no regard for the classification system.

He would carry sensitive material out of the office

God knows what he did with it

THEN WHY THE FARK DIDN'T YOU DO SOMETHING???

ANYTHING??
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice use of the obvious tag subby
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ron Filipkowski :

Why would we worry about a guy who hauled off a horde of top secret documents who:

1. Disclosed to the president of the Philippines on the phone the location of our nuclear subs off N. Korea.

2. Blabbed to the press UK classified info about the Manchester bombing.

3. Confiscated and kept his interpreter's notes after his private meeting with Putin.

4. Posted a video on twitter of Seal Team 5 from Al Asad airbase revealing their faces and location.

5. Tweeted a classified photo of Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is he not in irons now??!?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's why they misspelled it as "Mar-a-Largo" in the search warrant.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm kind of surprised the national intelligence services let him go on like that. They killed JFK for trying to reel in tensions with the USSR while Trump was more of a right-wing blowhard... Oh, I see it now...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And yet....nobody did a god damned thing about it. People have been hung for stealing nuclear secrets.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Mar-a-lago and its owner have long displayed a contempt for intelligence"

. . . as well as everybody who voted for Trump.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is above the law and can do whatever, as ruler of our nation and WWB wrestling.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Why is he not in irons now??!?


Probably the same reason he won't see prison time. At least...not in any normal prison. I wonder if they could build him a special prison cell on Mar-a-Lago.
 
