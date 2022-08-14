 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Ref: **FWEEEET** "Holding, number seven on the offense, penalty five yards, replay the down." Coach: "Five yards? FIVE YARDS?? How about Nine Millimeters??"   (wfaa.com) divider line
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"... is a polite society."
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what she said
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pee-wee football = serious business.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because guns promote a safe environment.... right NRA?

\s
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deadshirt.netView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While the disagreement unfolded, the coaches got into a physical altercation, and one of the people involved in the fight fired a gun. One man was shot, police said"

America, seriously, you're broken beyond repair.
Smh
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much in TFA I don't understand. A youth football team has a team owner? Seriously saying someone made a name for themself playing high school football, and not talking about Al Bundy? And of course, shooting someone over a game.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: So much in TFA I don't understand. A youth football team has a team owner? Seriously saying someone made a name for themself playing high school football, and not talking about Al Bundy? And of course, shooting someone over a game.


I think I can help with your confusion...

Texas.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: mcmnky: So much in TFA I don't understand. A youth football team has a team owner? Seriously saying someone made a name for themself playing high school football, and not talking about Al Bundy? And of course, shooting someone over a game.

I think I can help with your confusion...

Texas.


That... pretty much explains it really
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Premeditated murder. Why would a youth football coach pack heat at a game unless he intended to use it?
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: So much in TFA I don't understand. A youth football team has a team owner? Seriously saying someone made a name for themself playing high school football, and not talking about Al Bundy? And of course, shooting someone over a game.


Don't know how much youth football charges but I bet it is several thousand in fees for a high level travel team (not including the money for traveling). I know that soccer it can be 2k in coaching/club fees for a higher level team. Hockey is the worst. It is not unheard of for the "elite" (they often kind of suck) youth hockey teams to charge 15k in fees. That does not include travel costs which can easily be another 10 grand for hotel rooms and airfare. Made it quite clear to my kid he is doing local hockey only (he isn't very good so this won't be an issue).
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe meet them halfway and move the ball back 2.495 yards.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Approves
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stupid reporter didn't even say who won the game.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sean Mcgowan ordering a pint
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Premeditated murder. Why would a youth football coach pack heat at a game unless he intended to use it?


It's Texas.
 
ansius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In front of 80 kids.

People are too dumb and too hot-headed to be allowed to have access to a gun at all times. Throw in the Southern Honour culture on top of that and you end up with this.

What would have been at most a fist-fight in any other country has instantly become a man's life lost, a tragedy for his family, a life in prison (or the death penalty because Texas) for another man, a tragedy for his family, 80 children traumatised by watching a man get gunned down in hot blood, and all their families forced to pick up the pieces.

All because a guy was able to carry a gun on him to a kids football match.

This is farked. Completely farked.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Premeditated murder. Why would a youth football coach pack heat at a game unless he intended to use it?


He will argue that he carries all the time and this is in TX -- any jury there would believe that, regardless of how much supporting evidence he does or doesn't have.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: X-Geek: mcmnky: So much in TFA I don't understand. A youth football team has a team owner? Seriously saying someone made a name for themself playing high school football, and not talking about Al Bundy? And of course, shooting someone over a game.

I think I can help with your confusion...

Texas.

That... pretty much explains it really


Also America.

I quit coaching my kids' sports teams the first time I had to talk down a parent from the opposing team who was flipping his shiat.

After that it was only judo.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Premeditated murder. Why would a youth football coach pack heat at a game unless he intended to use it?


9 year olds, dude
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: X-Geek: mcmnky: So much in TFA I don't understand. A youth football team has a team owner? Seriously saying someone made a name for themself playing high school football, and not talking about Al Bundy? And of course, shooting someone over a game.

I think I can help with your confusion...

Texas.

That... pretty much explains it really

Also America.

I quit coaching my kids' sports teams the first time I had to talk down a parent from the opposing team who was flipping his shiat.

After that it was only judo.


For some weird reason I'd imagine people are less likely to fark about knowing they got a judo sifu hanging around
 
Zyerne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, inconsequential minor league football falls squarely within the duties of a well regulated militia.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mcmnky: So much in TFA I don't understand. A youth football team has a team owner? Seriously saying someone made a name for themself playing high school football, and not talking about Al Bundy? And of course, shooting someone over a game.


There was an entire football league owned by one guy in Virginia in 2007 so his son (12-14 years old) could only play defense.  Some sort of situation happened when said son played offence and the "one guy" fired his son's coach and assistant coach.

I'm guessing that there's too much competition in Texas for one guy to own the whole league, but you'd have to assume things are much, much crazier.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/2007/02/18/update-official-is-removed-after-firing-raptors-coaches/d3ce036c-7901-4b66-8121-781525ed55e9/
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Premeditated murder. Why would a youth football coach pack heat at a game unless he intended to use it?


In case the king of England started pushing people around like he owned the place, obviously.
 
